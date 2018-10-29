TV Edit: Find out our top picks for 29 October – 2 November What are you most looking forward to watching?

This week seems to be the week of finales. From Great British Bake Off to Black Earth Rising, plenty of our favourite shows are saying goodbye with their most exciting episodes yet. But don't fear, there is also a whole host of new and returning TV to treat yourself to you, so sit back and see what is coming to the small screen this week from Monday 29 October to Sunday 4 November…

Monday

First Dates - 10pm on Channel 4

Everybody's favourite dating show is back with a whole new group of hopeful singles walking through the doors of Fred's restaurant. This week's episode sees recruitment consultant Lee enjoy a meal with Abbi, while septuagenarian Deanna, who hasn't been on a date in 20 years, meets ex-car mechanic Alex. But will anybody find their happily ever after? Watch this week to find out!

Black Earth Rising - 9pm on BBC Two

This week is the concluding episode of the nail-biting thriller starring Michaela Coel and Hollywood veteran actor John Goodman. In its climactic final episode, investigator Kate Ashby battles against locals and international forces to prove the truth about her personal history, while barrister Michael Ennis rushes to solve a conspiracy in a race against the clock as Kate fights for her life.

Tuesday

The Great British Bake Off - 8pm on Channel 4

After weeks of waiting it's finally the 2018 grand finale of GBBO, and we can't wait to watch. This season's finale will see the three remaining bakers compete as they prepare and decorate doughnuts as well as make a detailed edible landscape showstopper. But who will impress judges in the final three challenges and take home the trophy?

The Fires That Foretold Grenfell - 9pm BBC Two

Filmed over the course of 12 months, this documentary tells the individual stories of five British fires that came before the Grenfell disaster, told through the eyes of those directly involved. Using the memories of survivors, firefighters, safety experts and politicians, this film shows the warnings that existed and may have predicted a Grenfell-type inferno happening in Britain.

Wednesday

The Apprentice - 9pm on BBC One

This week the candidates are challenged to create a brand new shoe which they must sell at a launch event to major industry representatives. But with both teams struggling to come up with a concept they can all agree on, they run into negative consumer feedback, resulting in a tough time in the boardroom.

Dark Heart - 9pm on ITV

A brand new ITV drama as the nights get colder, what could be better? This six-part crime series follows DI Will Wagstaffe and his team as they investigate a series of brutal crimes. The first episode follows the investigation of a gruesome murder, but the team soon learn that the victim was previously arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting his young stepdaughters.

Thursday

Ariana Grande at the BBC - BBC One at 8pm

Following her One Love Manchester concert in June last year, Ariana Grande is back in the UK to perform a one-off special of songs from her latest album, Sweetener, as well as the classic hits alongside her band and a full orchestra. Davina McCall presents the musical extravaganza and chats with the pop star about her life and career.

The First - 9pm on Channel 4

Sean Penn stars in a brand new sci-fi drama about the first manned mission to Mars. Following the story of five astronauts who aim to establish a permanent human settlement on the faraway planet, this show is set to be filled with tons of space-themed troubles and adventures. Starring Natascha McElhone.

Friday

Gogglebox - 9pm on Channel 4

Our favourite telly watchers are back with another instalment to share their opinions on this week's TV. Featuring families from the length and breadth of the country the show features hilarious commentary and wide-ranging discussion on some of the best shows that television has to offer.

Loading the player...

The Graham Norton Show - 10.35pm on BBC One

This week the sofa is chock full of celebs including The Crown's Claire Foy, who discusses her latest role in the crime thriller The Girl in the Spider's Web and comedian and author David Walliams who talks about his new children's book. Featuring a performance from Mumford & Sons and a whole new group of red chair victims, there's nothing not to love about this week's episode.

Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing - 6.45pm on BBC One

Following last week's result meaning we said goodbye to Seann and Katya, the nine remaining couples take to the floor and try to impress the judges with all new routines. Back in their glitzy costumes after last week's Halloween special, the celebrities and their partners will go head to head with two couples fighting for their place in the dance off.

The X Factor - 8.35pm on ITV

It's the third week of the live shows, and the remaining acts are keen to impress the celebrity judges. With Simon Cowell in charge of the Girls, Louis Tomlinson with the Boys, Ayda Williams with the Overs, and ex-Take That star Robbie Williams coaching the Groups, who will succeed in getting through to the next stage of the competition?

Sunday

Doctor Who - 6.55pm on BBC One

The new Doctor and her friends are back and this time they are stranded in the wilderness on a far-off alien planet. Working together with a group of strangers the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) must try to survive against one of the universe's scariest and deadliest creatures with the help of a few guest stars.

Louis Theroux's Altered States - 9pm on BBC Two

Millennial favourite Louis Theroux is back with another thought-provoking documentary series which this time explores the changing face of US culture. The series begins with a look at a movement in Portland, Oregon, that aims to challenge the world's views on traditional marriage in favour of polyamorous or open relationships.