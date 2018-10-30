Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Week 7 revealed! See them here Who's excited for this weekend?

After surviving the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween spectacular last weekend, which saw Seann Walsh and Katya Jones walk away from the competition, the celebrities and their professional dancers are set to take to the dancefloor for the seventh week. And now it has been announced which couple will be performing to what song - and their chosen dance - for the upcoming show. Find out the details for Saturday night's dances here...

Following the dreaded dance-off, Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse will be pulling out all the stops to impress the judges and the audience by dancing Waltz to The Last Waltz by Engelbert Humperdinck. And after topping the leader board, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will take on the Foxtrot to Orange Coloured Sky by Natalie Cole, while Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Tango to Blondie's Call Me.

Elsewhere, Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara will show off their moves with the Samba to Freedom 90 by George Martin. Laura Steadman and AJ Pritchard will no doubt give an energetic Jive to Avril Lavigne's hit tune Girlfriend. Meanwhile, newsreader Kate Silverton and Aljiaz Skorjanec, will try to get everyone's vote with the Argentine Tango, which will be danced to Assassin's Tango by John Powell.

This week, Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton will perform a "street and commercial" style dance to Alicia Keys classic Empire State Of Mind (Part II), while Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden will shimmy across the dancefloor with the Quickstep to Freedom by Pharrell Williams. And finally, Charles Venn and Karen Clifton will do the Viennese Waltz to Piano Man by Billy Joel, while Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell will work their magic with the Paso Doble to Pompeii by Bastille.

