Former head judge Len Goodman makes Strictly score comeback And he made Anton Du Beke's day!

Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman famously dished out a 'ten from Len' score to those lucky dance couples that impressed the most during his reign as head judge on the BBC One dance show. And while Anton Du Beke is now out of the competition this year, he received his very own top score from Len – for a very different reason! After reading Anton's new book, One Enchanted Evening, which has been listed as No 7 in the Sunday Times Bestsellers list, Len sent his friend a video message to congratulate him on his achievement. The dance pro posted the footage from a sunny looking location, and said: "Anton, wow, I have just heard your book One Enchanted Evening has reached number seven, I will say it again, number seven, on the Bestsellers list. Well, congratulations."

Len Goodman gave Anton Du Beke a famous ten for his new book

Len continued: "And I know you are at number seven, but I have read that book and I tell you what it is – it's a ten from Len. All the best and congratulations. Come on! Give it some welly!" Anton's followers and fellow Strictly fans were delighted to see Len back in action, and were quick to comment on the post. One wrote: "Oh, lovely Len. We miss him on Strictly. Congrats on your book Anton." Another said: "A ten from Len, I miss hearing that, almost as much as I miss watching @mrantondubeke in this season's Strictly. Out way too soon." A third added: "Lovely seeing you Len."

MORE: Has Stacey Dooley broken her arm in Strictly rehearsals?

Len was one of the original judges on Strictly Come Dancing

READ: Coronation Street's Norris Cole actor's soap future revealed

As much as fans would love to see Len back on Strictly, the 74-year-old recently revealed that he has had no regrets since making the decision to leave. Appearing on Lorraine last month, Len said: "It's a bit like having a girlfriend and you part. It's quite amicable and everything, it's fine. Then suddenly, you see the ex-girlfriend with another geezer and you think, 'Oh no, that what was my girl.' But listen, whatever you do at the time is the right decision and I'm sure I made the right decision. I did twelve years of it, it was fantastic, thank you Strictly for everything." He also praised his replacement Shirley Ballas, who he said has done "a terrific job".

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.