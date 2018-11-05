Huge Walking Dead revelation leaves fans shocked after Rick Grimes' last episode Warning, spoilers for The Walking Dead ahead!

Fans of The Walking Dead were devastated earlier this year when it was announced that the show's lead, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), was leaving the show after nine seasons. However, Rick's final episode aired on Sunday night, and it was revealed shortly afterwards that the show's hero was actually going on to star in a trilogy of films based on the smash hit show. Speaking about starring in the trilogy, Andrew said: "It's not the beginning of the end, it's the end of the beginning. And I like the idea that we get to tell a bigger story, maybe with a sort of wider vista. I've always been interested in what's going on out there, you know, whether or not there is contact with the wider world."

Andrew will star in a Walking Dead movie trilogy

In the show, it appears that Rick sacrifices himself after managing to blow up a hoard of walkers while severely wounded, but it was later revealed that the leader of the survivors was actually rescued by a helicopter at the end of the episode. Naturally fans were shocked by the news, with one person writing: "Woah woah woah, Rick Grimes films? I'm having so many emotions," while another person added: "Ok, I'm very much loving the idea of Rick Grimes films."

Although some fans suggested that they would stop watching the series after Rick left, others were delighted when a time jump at the end of the episode revealed a much older Judith, Rick's adopted daughter, fighting zombies. One person wrote: "Tonight they cleverly & epically got rid of Rick w/out killing him. The cherry on top was the time jump with the older Judith! Loving it so far!" Another person added: "I thought this was going to be the last episode I watched but then I saw Judith and then Michonne and ugh," accompanied by a gif which read: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

