What's coming to Netflix UK in November 2018 - our top picks Chris Pine? House of Cards? A CHRISTMAS PRINCE SEQUEL?!

The cold season is officially upon us and that only means one thing: blankets, hot chocolate and binging on the best new series the internet has to offer. Whether it's the latest instalment of political drama House of Cards or the new season of creepy thriller The Sinner, Netflix's November selection certainly has enough to keep you entertained this winter season, so read on to find out our top picks for the month of November...

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 1/11

Calling all fantasy fans! LOTR has finally arrived in Netflix, so we can all check in with the hobbits of the Shire at the beginning of their adventure to destroy the Ring of power, save Middle Earth from it's fate and try a pint of beer for the very first time. On their way they meet Aragorn, Legolas, Boromir, Gimli and Gandalf, and become an unlikely group of friends.

House of Cards – 2/11

House of Cards' sixth and final season will air this November and it's packing some serious girl power with President Claire Underwood officially in the Oval Office. The last series saw Robin Wright’s character Claire get sworn in after Frank Underwood resigns following an investigation for his involvement in the death of Zoe Barnes. Picking up where it left off the final season will centre around Claire as she takes over the role of President of the United States. The political drama’s last series will no longer feature Kevin Spacey's character, Frank, and will span eight only episodes as opposed to its previous 13.

READ: What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime

Outlaw King - 09/11

With a very convincing Scottish accent, Chris Pine has swapped his Star Fleet uniform for a kilt in this historical Netflix original drama. The synopsis reads: "After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads a band of outlaws to help him reclaim the throne."

The Sinner – 9/11

With Season one frontwoman Jessica Biel acting as Executive Producer, The Sinner's new season is set to be just as good as the first. Season two follows Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he returns to his hometown to work on an unsettling and eerie crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son. As the investigation brings the hidden darkness of his hometown to light, Ambrose must work against those who aim to protect the secrets of the townspeople in hopes of unravelling the truth. Already in full swing in the US, we can't wait to watch when this bone-chilling series lands on Netflix in the UK.

READ: Is The Little Drummer Girl worth the watch? Find out what people are saying about BBC's newest drama

Loading the player...

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 11/11

"I'm one with the Force. The Force is with me." Find out how the Death Star plans were stolen and how the famous Star Wars rebellion against the Empire began in this brilliant prequel starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna. The prequel was a smash hit with viewers and critics alike, and is a must watch for Star Wars fans!

Narcos: Mexico – 16/11

The spin-off from Narcos sees the origins of the modern drug war in Mexico, shifting away from Colombia. The official synopsis reads: "Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined." The all-star cast includes Rogue One's Diego Luna and Ant Man's Michael Peña.

Death By Magic – 30/11

Anyone fancy watching something tense and terrifying through their fingers? This show follows Drummond Money-Coutts, a daring magician who puts David Blaine to shame! Travelling the world, Drummond shares his infectious love of magic and attempting tricks that proved fatal to other magicians. Consider us scared and definitely tuning in to watch!

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding – 30/11

Finally! The sequel we've been waited for! More anticipated that Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 and Spider-Man 2 combined (this might be an exaggeration), A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding follows the adventures of American journalist Amber and the handsome prince of Aldovia, Richard, as they decide to tie the knot.