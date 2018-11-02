The first sneak peek at BBC's Watership Down mini-series is finally here Find out everything you need to know about Watership Down here

BBC One is famous for making brilliant shows for us to snuggle up and watch at Christmas, and this first look at the upcoming mini-series Watership Down hints that this year will be no exception! The show has an all-star cast, including James McAvoy, John Boyega, Nicholas Hoult, Olivia Colman, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Arterton and Rosamund Pike along with many, many more British stars, and it has been revealed that Sam Smith has recorded an original song for the soundtrack. The show was also made in partnership with Netflix, and will be shown on the streaming site around the world.

Olivia Colman voices a rabbit named Strawberry

According to the BBC, the Academy Award winning star was inspired by the classic novel, and his new record will be called Fire on Fire, which will be used as the main theme song of the show. Speaking about his involvement, the Too Good at Goodbyes singer said: "I am so excited and honoured to be a part of this new adaptation of Watership Down. This story is so powerful and timeless, and it has been thrilling to work with Noam and his team and the incredible Steve Mac on this song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

The stories follows a group of rabbits trying to find a safe haven

The show will premiere on BBC One as two special feature length episodes at Christmas time, and follows the flight of a group of rabbits as they defend their home from being destroyed by humans. The Director and Executive Producer for Biscuit Entertainment Noam Murro said: "I'm blown away that Sam Smith is bringing his singular voice to our adaptation of Watership Down. With Fire on Fire hes created a theme song that connects with the heart of this iconic story. Bringing this story to life has been a long and incredible journey made by the immensely talented and dedicated cast and crew. I can't wait to share the full series with the world this Christmas."

