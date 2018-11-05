TV Edit: Find out our top picks for Monday 5 to Sunday 11 November What are you most looking forward to watching?

This week has a whole host of one-off specials coming to the small screen as well as all of our returning favourites and we couldn’t be more excited. From the emotional-filled Pride of Britain Awards, to David Attenborough’s incredible new wildlife documentary, there’s plenty to keep you glued to the sofa this week and to make sure you don’t miss a second of it, we’ve made a handy guide of all of the best bits that telly has to offer from Monday 5th November to Sunday 11th November…

Monday

Harry & Meghan: The First Tour - 9pm on ITV

In a one-off special programme documenting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first official royal tour, ITV's royal editor follows Prince Harry and Meghan on their 16-day trip across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Starting with the Invictus Games in Sydney, the documentary takes a look at the important issues that are close to the young royals hearts.

First Dates - 10 pm on Channel 4

This week features a first for First Dates, a double date! 22-year-old twins Stephen and Rebecca visit the restaurant, with Cher fan Stephen meeting Emily and his sister Rebecca meeting engineer Kristian. Plus, we get to see where Fred gets all of his famous romantic advice from when his father visits from France.

Tuesday

The Pride of Britain Awards - 9pm on ITV

Veteran host Carol Vorderman is back with the help of Ashley Banjo to present the annual ceremony celebrating the best of Britain. Paying tribute to people and their extraordinary achievements, more than 100 celebrities roll out for the occasion including Prince Charles, Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams and Holly Willoughby.

School - 9pm on BBC Two

New series following the events at three secondary schools in South Gloucestershire. Focusing around the schools pressures following budget cuts and the lives of the individual students, this weeks episode focuses on sixteen-year-old Chloe who is struggling with anxiety attacks due to the pressure of her upcoming GCSEs.

Wednesday

The Apprentice - 9pm on BBC One

It’s the sixth week of the business based contest and the candidates are asked to devise a marketing campaign for a brand-new budget airline, which includes making a 30 second advert and designing uniform for airline staff! But who will face Lord Sugar’s wrath in the boardroom? Tune in on Wednesday to find out.

Masterchef:The Professionals - 8pm on BBC Two

In the ultimate experience showdown, six professional chefs from all over the UK battle it out in the MasterChef kitchen, with the first three contestants cooking a hanger steak and a chimichurri sauce while the other three chefs face a fast 15-minute cooking test. Finally all six competitors attempt to impress the judges by designing their own dish.

Thursday

Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 - BBC One at 9pm

This new documentary follows Prince Charles over the past 12 months, in the build up to his 70th birthday on November 14th. Following the prince during his professional duties and behind the scenes the documentary aims to show a full picture of the future monarch, featuring conversations with those closest to him including the Duchess of Cornwall and Princes William and Harry.

Gino's Italian Coastal Escape: Ravenna & San Marino - 8.30pm on ITV

In his new series TV chef Gino D'Acampo continues his journey in Italy to visit two world heritage sites. His first stop is Ravenna, where he makes piadina flatbread with homemade pesto before choosing to head south to the Republic of San Marino, to cook up a panettone and honey pudding.Yum!

Friday

The Hangover: Part II - Friday 10pm Channel 5

The sequel to the smash hit comedy, Phil, Stu and Alan are back and this time they are in Bangkok for another bachelor party. True to tradition, things go just as badly as the first time around and once again the band of brothers must piece together the events of a wild night out they can’t remember. Comedy featuring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis.

The Graham Norton Show - 10.35pm on BBC One

This week Graham is joined by a whole host of actors from screen legend Ian McKellen, to Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan plus Kingsman star Taron Egerton who talks about his new role in latest Robin Hood remake. This film focused episode is topped off with the a performance from the King of Christmas Michael Buble who gives the audience a taste of his new album, performing I Only Have Eyes for You.

Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing - 6.45pm on BBC One

In the last round of the show before the contestants tread the boards at Blackpool's famous ballroom the eight remaining couples compete to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood. Aiming to make it to the top of the leaderboard and keep out of the dance off, which couple will have the best routine this week?

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2018 - 8.30pm on BBC One

Marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, the Festival of Remembrance sees the royal family attend a tribute concert at the Royal Albert Hall in honour of the fallen. Coverage of performances by Tom Jones, Sheridan Smith, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the Kingdom Choir and the RAF Squadronaires, accompanied by the Central Band of The Royal Air Force and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

Sunday

Doctor Who - 6.55pm on BBC One

This weeks adventure sees the Doctor and her companions travel back in time to India in 1947, during a large political conflict. As they arrive in the country Yaz is desperate to meet her grandmother and learn more about her family history, but the Doctor is more concerned by rumours of demons haunting the country.

Dynasties- 8.30 pm on BBC One

Everybody’s favourite nature documentary maker is back with a new series and it might be the best yet. This time around David Attenborough narrates footage of five of the world's most endangered species, starting with a chimpanzee troop in Senegal. Focusing on the animals social groups the first episode documents the Alpha of the pack face a series of challenges with little support from the other apes.