What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime for Monday 5 to Sunday 11 November Check out our top picks for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime

On top of plenty of exciting new shows and films from Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime, there's one that particularly sticks out for us – Outlander! That's right, droughtlander is over, and so it's never been a better time to pick up your laptop, tablet, iPhone, or even a television and catch up with Jamie and Claire. Of course, if this one isn't your cup of tea, there's plenty others you can enjoy! Here's what's coming to streaming channels from Monday 5 to Friday 11 November…

Netflix

The Sinner season 2 – 09/11

Season one's star Jessica Biel is now an Executive Producer for this extremely creepy series. For season two, the Sinner follows Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he returns to his hometown to work on an unsettling and eerie crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son. As the investigation brings the hidden darkness of his hometown to light, Ambrose must work against those who aim to protect the secrets of the townspeople in hopes of unravelling the truth. Already in full swing in the US, we can't wait to watch when this bone-chilling series lands on Friday.

The Outlaw King – 09/11

With a very convincing Scottish accent, Chris Pine has swapped his Star Fleet uniform for a kilt in this historical Netflix original drama. The synopsis reads: "After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads a band of outlaws to help him reclaim the throne." We're already very much invested!

Arrival – 11/11

Very eerie but fascinating original sci-fi film which follows an expert in language, Dr. Louise Banks (Amy Adams), as she is charged in communicating with aliens who have landed on earth with no way of letting humans know what they want. It is a fascinating film that you won't be able to resist afterwards; more to find out what on earth happened over anything else!

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 11/11

Find out how the Death Star plans were stolen in the first place, and how the famous Star Wars rebellion against the Empire began in this brilliant prequel starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna. The prequel was a smash hit with viewers and critics alike, and is a must watch for Star Wars fans!

NOW TV

The Russell Howard Hour season two – 08/11

Join Russell Howard as he offers his unique and generally hilarious take on global issues in his new stand-up series, along with plenty of celebrity guests helping him along the way. Series one saw the funny man joined by Ed Sheeran, Richard Branson, Diane Abbott and John Oliver, and this series' line-up promises to be just as impressive, which stars including Greg Davies, Jimmy Carr and Roisin Conaty in his new segment Live Forever.

Darkest Hour – 09/11

The award-winning Winston Churchill film is finally on streaming, can we can't wait! The synopsis reads: "With the German Army now just across the Channel, newly-appointed Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) must decide between negotiating a peace treaty with Hitler... or standing firm. With the King, the public and his own political party all questioning his wisdom, the hard-drinking Churchill must survive his own darkest hour and rally the country behind him."

Amazon Prime

Outlander – 05/11

"Sing me a song of a lass that is gone!" After a dramatic season three finale, Jamie and Claire find themselves shipwrecked in America after dramatically rescuing their nephew, young Ian, from Geillis' clutches in Jamaica. Deciding to settle and make their home in the US, the pair instantly face danger by crossing paths with this season's villain, Stephen Bonnet.