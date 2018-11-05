Strictly's Christmas line-up has been announced – and you're in for a treat This looks amazing!

Some of the most memorable Strictly Come Dancing contestants are set to make a return to the ballroom for the BBC show’s Christmas special. The line-up for the Christmas Day show was announced on Monday – and viewers are in for a treat!

Caroline Flack, who won the series in 2014, will be hoping to once again get her hands on the coveted glitter ball as she returns to the show, but she’ll be facing competition from EastEnders star Jake Wood, who reached the semi-finals in the same series, and former JLS singer Aston Merrygold, who starred in the 2017 series.

Caroline Flack will star in the Strictly Christmas special

Other stars joining the line-up include Ann Widdecombe, who famously competed on the show in 2010 alongside Anton du Beke, 2015 semi-finalist Anita Rani, and cricketer Michael Vaughan.

It has been rumoured that Caroline will be Strictly professional Neil Jones’ first ever celebrity partner; he has worked as a backup dancer since joining the show. Caroline previously danced alongside Pasha Kovalev, who is tipped for success in the current series alongside Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts.

Aston Merrygold is also returning to the show

While Caroline is yet to acknowledge her return to Strictly on social media, Anita tweeted to share her excitement, alongside a throwback of her Halloween dance. “Yippeeeee. Going back into the glitter ball for @bbcstrictly Christmas special,” she tweeted. Meanwhile, Aston wrote: “I’m baaaack. See you on the floor Christmas Day!!”

The theme for the 2018 Christmas special is “fairy tales and making dreams come true”. Each of the contestants will perform a Christmas-inspired routine in a bid to impress the judges and get their hands on the Silver Star trophy. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will resume hosting duties, while Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas will take their usual seats at the judging table. The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2018 will air on Christmas Day on BBC1.

