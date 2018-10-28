Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones to be given celebrity partner This is news all Strictly fans have been hoping for!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones is thought to finally be getting a celebrity partner this Christmas during the festive special of the BBC One dance show. Neil has been a popular backup dancer on the show and fans were hoping that he would have been given someone to dance with this year. According to The Sun, Neil will be dancing with 2014 winner Caroline Flack. Caroline won the show with pro Pasha Kovalev, who wowed on last night's show with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts. The pair scored 39 points after impressing the judges with their troll themed Charleston for the Halloween special.

Neil Jones will be getting a dance partner on Strictly Come Dancing

Neil revealed back in August that he would be remaining as a backing dancer on the new series of Strictly. Remaining upbeat about the decision, Neil uploaded a short video on Instagram putting the rumours to rest. He said: "Hi guys. So we have had a fantastic few weeks of rehearsals and this week we finally met up with all of the celebrities– and I just wanted to say one thing - you are in for a treat!" The dancer continued: "Now, there have been a few rumours swirling around whether or not I will have a partner this year on Strictly, and I just wanted to let you know what was going on. Unfortunately, I won't be paired up this series, but don't worry because I will still be there every week in all the group numbers, in the music acts, and on It Takes Two – which I love!"

Caroline won Strictly Come Dancing in 2014

The 35-year-old has hit the headlines over the past few months after his wife, professional dancer Katya Jones, was pictured kissing her dance partner Seann Walsh after a drunken night out. Neil chose to remain silent about the issue and has put on a united front with his wife of five years. After the photos emerged, both Katya and Seann apologised for their behaviour, and while Katya said that her and Neil were "fine", Seann has since separated from his long-term girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries.

