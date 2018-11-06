Simon Thomas in a new relationship following death of his wife, Gemma Simon Thomas spoke candidly about finding life again after losing his wife

Simon Thomas has revealed that he is in a new relationship following the sudden and tragic death of his wife, Gemma, in November 2017. The former Blue Peter presenter opened up about his new relationship on BBC Radio 5, saying that his new partner encourages him to discuss his late wife. He said: "I always feel comfortable talking about Gemma with her... Right from the early stages – she had this empathy towards me. She's Christian as well and that’s important to me as a man of faith. She’s been an incredible support for me. She was the only person who would always pick up the phone. What I saw in her, I saw in Gemma. When she said my phone is always on, she meant it."

Simon and Gemma with their son, Ethan

Speaking about dating as a widow, the former Sky Sports presenter continued: "Sometimes I struggle with the phrase 'moving on' – I don’t think you ever really do move on from what’s happened. That hole that a loved one leaves doesn’t shrink over time. Life begins to grow around it. You begin to deal with some of the challenges grief throws up, being a single parent throws up. I've got two choices. Give up – I can't do that, I don't want to do that, I've got a boy to bring up, I promised Gemma. The only other choice then is you walk. Right from the start I felt, I've got to find life again."

Gemma was just 40 when she passed away last year, just three days after being diagnosed with leukaemia. The Sky Sports anchor, 44, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the heartbreaking news, asking his followers to keep their grief-stricken son in their prayers. At the time, he wrote: "Today I am crushed with indescribable pain. Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends."

