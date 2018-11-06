Paddington 3 is officially in the works - but there will be a big change Don't worry, Paddington still loves marmalade!

Exciting news! The tale of the bear who lives in London and loves marmalade is about to become a trilogy! It has now been confirmed that the popular British film series, starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Phillips and Ben Whishaw, will return for the third instalment after the huge success of it's predecessor, Paddington 2. However, there will be some changes to the series, as it has been revealed that the writer behind the first two films, Paul King, will not pen the third one thanks to his busy workload, including directing a live-action Pinocchio and a rumoured Willy Wonka prequel.

Speaking about the third film, producer David Heyman told Collider: "Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don't think he'll direct it. He worked on the idea… he comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he's an incredible collaborator, Paul. Very positive, very supportive."

Fans were delighted to hear that Paddington was back, but were disappointed to hear that Paul won't be directing, with one writing: "What is he thinking. This could ruin my childhood (I’m 39)," while another added: "Where does he live? Let’s all go to his house window and hard stare until he leaves the house to film Paddington 3." A third person jokily added: "The world does not need a Willy Wonka prequel (what was Willy's childhood like? His family?? Did he have other, non-chocolate dipped dreams?), but the world unequivocally needs PADDINGTON 3. I will die on this hill."

