Eamonn Holmes' mum, 90, to make first ever TV appearance The This Morning host is one proud son!

Eamonn Holmes is extremely close to his family, and often visits them in Belfast. And on Tuesday, his mum Josie, 90, will be making her very first TV appearance in UTV show Back Home. Ahead of the programme airing, the This Morning host excitedly took to Instagram on Monday night to share a preview clip of him and his mum at home in Ireland. "My 90-year-old mum has never been on TV before. Does it show?" Eamonn captioned the footage. Fans were quick to comment on their sweet relationship, with one writing: "Absolutely love this Eamonn! Nothing like your mum to keep your feet on the ground! Truly blessed to still have your beautiful mum." Another remarked on Josie's youthful appearance: "My goodness, 90. She does not look it." A third added: "Wow! She looks well for 90!"

Eamonn Holmes' mum Josie will make her first TV appearance on Tuesday

Ruth Langsford – who married Eamonn in 2010 - also revealed her pride for Josie's starring moment on the television. Taking to her own Instagram account, the Loose Women panellist shared the same preview clip, and wrote: "LOVE the other Mrs.Holmes!!" While Josie hasn’t been on TV before now, she is often talked about by her doting son.

MORE: Adele shares hilarious throwback photo of herself for Spice Girls reunion tour

Eamonn as a little boy

READ: Holly Willoughby shares a peek inside her London home

Last month, Eamonn asked TV chef John Torode to cook his mother's Irish Stew live on This Morning, but admitted that it didn’t quite live up to this one Josie makes. Eamonn has a close bond with his mum, who turned 90 this year, but recently admitted that she sometimes scolds him after he hosts any particularly risqué segments or interviews. Speaking to Sunday Express magazine, he confessed: "She rings me and says, 'Son, that programme is disgusting.'" The TV host also said he'd led a more "sheltered" life than his wife, and Ruth was more "bawdy" than people expect. "I led a very sheltered Catholic life. People look at my wife and think she is demure and ladylike," Eamonn said. "But she's had a rough Army upbringing. She likes bawdiness."

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.