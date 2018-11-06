Strictly's Dr Ranj replies to heartbreaking tweet after leaving show Were you sad to see Dr Ranj leave the dance competition?

Dr Ranj replied to a heartbreaking message from the grandmother of a young fan who was upset that he was voted out of Strictly Come Dancing. The tweet read: "My 4 year old granddaughter went to school today and hung her coat on the 'sad peg'. This alerted the teacher who asked why was she so sad and she said because Dr Ranj was voted out of Strictly!" She added: "It is a good idea. There is happy and worried pegs too. I'm sure she will get over it!" The television doctor, who left the dance competition with his dance partner, Janette Manrara, on Sunday, responded with a crying emoji at the sweet message.

Loading the player...

Speaking about leaving the show, Dr Ranj posted a video message with a caption which read: "I just want to say THANKS to everyone (especially my @jmanrara)! I have loved every single minute of it... and am so grateful for it all! Thank you thank you thank you!" Janette added: "Shimmying until the end! @DrRanj we laughed a lot, & we worked really hard! I could not have asked for a more wonderful person to dance w/ this series! You are truly inspirational & someone that I can now call one of my best friends! I love you & let’s 'keeeeeeep dancing!'"

READ: Dr Ranj reveals the one thing that will make Holly Willoughby brilliant on I'm a Celeb

Dr Ranj danced with Janette Manrara

Janette broke down in tears on It Takes Two after the couple were shown a montage of all of their best moments on the show. Speaking about their friendship, Dr Ranj told presenter Zoe Ball: "It is meeting Janette, it really is. I've been so lucky to dance with this incredible lady. I couldn't have asked for a better partner." He added that he would love to see any of his fellow contestants go on to win the show, explaining: "Anyone. We’ve all become really good friends, it would be a pleasure to see anyone of them win."

MORE: Strictly's Dr Ranj reveals the super sweet advice Ruth Langsford gave him

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.