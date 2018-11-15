The John Lewis Christmas advert 2018 has finally arrived – see it here! Christmas can officially start

John Lewis has become synonymous with Christmas adverts, guaranteed to have us balling into a tin of Roses before breakfast or when we catch the ad between soaps. This year's John Lewis Christmas advert is no exception, as it features one very famous face and the gift that changed his life – yes, we're talking Elton John and a piano.

The retailer's 2018 Christmas advert is set to Elton John's iconic tune, Your Song, and takes you through Elton's life, from the present day right back to when he was a little boy and received the gift of his grandmother's piano that changed his life forever. The two-minute 20 second ad is a veritable feast for Elton fans, showing some of his most well-known moments and the lesser known ones, like performing in pubs as a teenager and playing the piano as a kid at school. The final scene shows a young Elton John (in the most adorable pjs, we might add) running down to see his mum and grandmother on Christmas day, and opening his present – a piano.

The premise of the ad? That some presents are more than just a gift. Elton John said: "The John Lewis Christmas campaign has so many warm memories for me and my family. It's been a lovely opportunity for me to reflect on my life in music and the incredible journey I have been on, and how first playing my Grandmother's piano marks the moment when music came into my life. The ad is absolutely fantastic and I've truly loved every minute of being a part of it."

Speculation has been rife over the past few months as to not only the soundtrack but to the idea of the advert too, with many correctly guessing that Elton John was the chosen one. And as well as watching the advert, people will be able to step into the set of the commercial at John Lewis' flagship store on Oxford Street. The store is home to an experiential space where customers can explore the dressing room, recording studio and living room sets from the ad, plus try on some of his famous costumes or even have a go on the piano. Plus, you'll be able to buy vintage-style Elton John T-shirts online and in the flagship store too. We are so ready to step into Christmas…

