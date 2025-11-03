Meet Trigger Point star Vicky McClure's actor husband she found 'genuine' love with

Vicky McClure has been a beloved presence on our TV screens ever since her iconic role as DI Kate Fleming in the hit BBC police drama Line of Duty. More recently, the 42-year-old actress has continued to captivate audiences as bomb disposal expert Lana Washington in ITV's tense thriller Trigger Point. The third season, which returned to ITV on Sunday 26 October, follows Lana and her bomb disposal team as they investigate a threat that soon reveals itself to be part of a "sinister vendetta." While fans know plenty about Vicky's on-screen roles, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras – particularly her actor husband? Read on for everything you need to know…

Who is Vicky McClure's actor husband?

Vicky McClure is married to Jonny Owen, 54, a Welsh actor, producer and director from Merthyr Tydfil. The couple have been together for over a decade, after first meeting on the 2013 comedy film Svengali. In the movie, which was written by Jonny, Vicky played Jonny's on-screen girlfriend, Shell. The pair hit it off almost immediately, as Vicky explained on the How to Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day.

© Getty Images Jonny wrote Svengali, the movie in which the pair first met

"We literally lived together from a week of meeting," she said. "We have basically stayed together from that time until now. We've never lived apart. I am not sure about fate but I couldn't see my life without him. When you finally meet someone who gets you, lets you fly, loves you for who you are and you can have that genuine laughter, it's amazing."

In 2015, the pair shared the small screen again in the Channel 4 drama This Is England '90, and Jonny proposed on Christmas Day in 2017. Speaking to the Nottingham Post, Vicky recalled: "He popped the question over a cup of tea – we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am."

© Instagram The pair tied the knot in August 2023

When did Vicky McClure marry her husband?

Vicky and Jonny tied the knot on 11 August 2023, in an intimate ceremony in Nottingham. The Trigger Point star has since shared photos from their happy day. Earlier this year, she posted a sweet snap of the couple in each other's arms, singing along with their guests. "Happy 2nd Wedding Anniversary to us @jonathanowen71," Vicky captioned the post. "Singing our way through life together. Do I love you…indeed I do…always."

For their first anniversary, Vicky shared a more formal wedding photo, with Vicky sporting an off-the-shoulder silk Kate Halfpenny wedding dress, while Jonny donned a navy suit. "Happy 1st Anniversary to us @jonathanowen71," Vicky wrote. "I loved our day so much, and every day with you more!"

Do Vicky and Jonny have children?

Vicky and Jonny do not have children together, but Vicky is a proud stepmum to Jonny's daughter, Katie, 28, whom he shares with his former partner, actress Eleanor Braines.

Meet Vicky McClure's family

Born on 8 May 1983 in the Wollaton area of Nottingham, Vicky is the younger daughter of Mick, a joiner, and Carol, a hairdresser. She also has an older sister, Jenny, who has two sons – Kai and Dexter.

Vicky's nephew Kai, 18, even appeared alongside her in Line of Duty, playing her on-screen son, Josh. In September, the actress marked his milestone birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post: "Happy 18th Birthday Kai!!! Hard to express with words how much I love you and how proud we all are of the young man you've become. I won't get too emosh on here, but I will later so be ready!! And be ready to party!! Love you more always xxxxxxx."