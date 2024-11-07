Watch the best Christmas TV ads of 2024: from M&S's Dawn French makeover to Waitrose's star-studded cast

It's that time of year again! The nation's biggest supermarkets are kicking off the festive season with their annual Christmas adverts. From Waitrose's star-studded whodunnit featuring Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen to Dawn French's incredible makeover for M&S, here are the best ads of 2024 so far…

M&S

Dawn French reprises her role as M&S's much-loved Christmas fairy in this year's ad – but this time, the Vicar of Dibley star makes her on-screen debut.

In the ad, Dawn gets a surprise when she comes face-to-face with her fairy alter-ego, who has invited all of her neighbours to an impromptu Christmas party. Using her magic wand, the fairy equips the actress with the best of M&S Food while giving the star a festive makeover.

WATCH: Dawn French gets a festive makeover in the M&S Christmas ad

Waitrose

Waitrose has pulled out all the stops for this year's ad, which stars the likes of Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford and Dustin Demri-Burns in a festive 'whodunnit'.

In the two-part ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Lucy Forbes (Eric, This is Going to Hurt), Matthew takes on the role of amateur detective as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of the Red Velvet Bauble Dessert.

WATCH: Matthew Macfadyen stars in Waitrose’s 2024 Christmas ad

Sainsbury's

This heartwarming ad sees Roald Dahl's beloved character The Big Friendly Giant embark on a festive journey with Sainsbury's colleague Sophie, who helps the BFG put on a cracking Christmas spread.

Asda

A crack team of gnomes star in Asda's 2024 Christmas ad, rising up from the snow to help colleagues Maggie and Bill transform the store into a festive wonderland. Meet gnomies Max, Gnibbles, Gnorma, Gnicky and Gnarla in the ad below.

Lidl

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper is behind the camera in Lidl's touching festive ad, which sees a kind-hearted little girl use a magic set of gold bells to wish her Christmas present into the hands of a little boy who needs it more than her.

WATCH: Tom Hooper directs Lidl's festive ad

Aldi

Kevin the Carrot is back to save Christmas once again. After the festive spirit is stolen by a group of thieving humbugs, Kevin and his friend Katie face danger as they infiltrate Humbug HQ in a bid to free the spirit.

Morrisons

Bugsy Malone provides the soundtrack for Morrisons' Christmas ad, which sees the iconic oven glove puppets sing along to 'Bad Guys' and 'You Give a Little Love' as a delivery van turns up to deliver all the goods needed for the perfect Christmas spread.

John Lewis

Every year, the nation eagerly awaits the arrival of John Lewis's Christmas ad. While the 2024 offering has yet to arrive, the teaser reveals this year's theme: 'Give Knowingly'.

The synopsis reads: "Gifting is about knowing. Knowing the people we love, and what they love – even if they don’t know it yet. For over 160 years, we’ve helped our customers find that perfect gift. This Christmas, let us help you find it. This Christmas, Give Knowingly."