'Fantastic' detective drama drops first look at season 2 with Midsomer Murders and Hijack actors

A first look at season two of UKTV's hit detective drama, Bergerac, has been unveiled – and there have been some exciting new additions to the cast. The Jersey-set series, penned by Toby Whithouse (The Red King, Being Human), is a reboot of the original 1980s BBC show led by John Nettles and stars Damien Molony as talented but complex detective Jim Bergerac, who is grappling with a life as a recovering alcoholic and widower. He's joined by the likes of new cast members Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs, Midsomer Murders) and Lesley Sharp (Red Eye, Before We Die) for season two, which features a seriously impressive cast list.

Fans will no doubt be looking forward to the new season following the drama's record-breaking debut earlier this year, which became the second highest rating programme on U&DRAMA ever and has been hailed as "fantastic" by viewers. While John Nettles is a tough act to follow, Damien's portrayal of the tortured but brilliant Jim Bergerac is a fresh and more emotionally complex take on the iconic character. Plus, the series has everything you want from a binge-worth detective drama: gripping murder mystery, a strong lead at the helm of an excellent cast of familiar faces and a dramatic, picturesque backdrop. Keep reading to find out more about season two, including a first look at the new episodes, returning and new cast members.

© UKTV / Max Burnett Damien Molony stars as talented but complex detective Jim Bergerac What to expect from season two In season one, Jim Bergerac returned to work following the devastating death of his wife to solve the murder of a wealthy local woman. The series followed Jim as he investigated the case, whilst also grappling with grief and alcoholism and attempting to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, Kim. Series two sees Jim starting to put his life back together, while his mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford has a new man in her life. Jim is even tentatively dating, with his daughter Kim's encouragement, until he meets Nicola, a visitor to Jersey, and the pair connect. The synopsis continues: "However, before the relationship even has time to blossom, Jim is pulled back into his next big case. When the groom at a wedding reception on the island is found murdered in his hotel room, the wedding party comes under intense suspicion and scrutiny. Jim will have to decipher the victim’s cryptic last words from his speech if he is ever going to bring the killer to justice. And when Jim starts to unravel old secrets, more skeletons come to light, making this his most intricate case yet."

WATCH: Have you seen season one?

© UKTV / Colin Hutton Lesley Sharp plays Monica, while Turlough Convery plays Michael New season 2 cast members The first look photos offer a glimpse at the new cast members, with Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs, Midsomer Murders) taking on the role of Nigel, a love interest for Zoë Wanamaker's Charlie, while Lesley Sharp (Red Eye, Before We Die) plays Monica, mother to Michael played by Turlough Convery (Sanditon, Killing Eve) and Nicola played by Camilla Beeput (The Tower, Hijack).

© UKTV / Max Burnett Zoë Wanamaker returns as Charlie Hungerford, alongside Chloé Sweetlove as Kim Bergerac Returning cast members Reprising their season one roles alongside Damien Molony (The Split, Brassic) are Zoë Wanamaker (My Family, Shadow and Bone) as Charlie Hungerford, Robert Gilbert (Big Boys, Killing Eve) as Barney Crozier, and Chloé Sweetlove (The Crow Girl, My Husband's Double Life) as Kim Bergerac.