Why this I'm a Celebrity star refused to tell his wife about his stint in the jungle

It's coming up to a year since Stanley Johnson appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, winning over the nation with his loveable personality. And appearing on Friday's Good Morning Britain, the 78-year-old explained how he kept his signing on the ITV show away from his wife Jennifer Kidd. "I hadn't a clue what I was getting myself into," he shared. "It was a great surprise. I had never seen the show before. My wife said on no account go on this show so I couldn't even tell her."

Stanley Johnson didn't tell his family about his stint on I'm A Celeb

Elaborating further, he added: "I said, look I'm going to be in New Zealand. It is possible my trip may be extended. I said it was a trip to the Antipodes because I thought that covered Australia. Eventually she turned on the telly by accident and saw that I was there." During last year's series, Stanley - the father of Boris Johnson - was the fifth person to be eliminated from the show. He became firm friends with the winner Georgia Toffolo and fellow campmate Amir Khan.

When he was spotted arriving at Brisbane airport ahead of the series, Stanley admitted that he didn't tell his son Boris that he was taking part in the popular ITV show. The former MEP told The Sun: "I don't think Boris knows. We were told strictly not to tell anybody. I haven't told anyone and I stick by the rules, I can tell you. I very much doubt he will ever hear about it. Don't tell me he's going to hear about it, it's very unlikely. Knowing Boris, he may never find out."

