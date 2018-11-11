I'm a Celebrity 2018 celebs officially confirmed: see the line-up here Find out who will be in the jungle for I'm a Celeb this year!

ITV has shared a video confirming the celebritie line-up for I'm a Celebrity! Actress Emily Atack, Hollyoaks' Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Nick Knowles, The Chase star Anne Hegarty, Vamps band member James McVey, Rita Simons, Sair Khan, Harry Redknapp and John Barrowman will all be going Down Under as the first campmates to join the jungle in 2018. In the video, which was posted on I'm a Celeb's official Twitter account, the new group of contestants open about about what they've let themselves in for!

John Barrowman will enter the jungle

Speaking about deciding to join, Harry joked: "I don't have any idea what I'm in for, no. Who's going to wash my pants? ...I'm pretty useless at looking after myself," while Anne added: "I feel I seem to have spent most of my life avoiding anything that might possibly resemble camping outdoors... Why am I even doing this?" Meanwhile, Emily revealed that she had a lot in common with the show's new co-presenter Holly Willoughby, as she hates "bugs and snakes". John Barrowman, who is best known for his role in Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness, also opened up about joining in on the experience, admitting that if his fellow campmates didn't pull their weight during Bushtucker Trials, he would not be pleased. He joked: "The Bucktucker Trials don't frighten me, they concern me... If somebody is not motivated to get those stars, I might be unforgiving."

Fleur also suggested what she expects life in camp to be like, saying: "In my head I'm imagining it's going to be one massive sleepover, bunch of friends, really fun, we're at camp" adding: "You know what, I'm not even going to try and act hard." While several of the stars were spotted arriving at the airport in Australia on Monday, sparking reports that there were taking part, some had managed to fly under the radar, surprising fans. Reacting to John in the line-up, one person wrote: "I just screamed when i watched this in no way did he give any clue he would do this. Lucky camp mates." Another person added: "Oooooooh Rita FTW!! This is the best bunch they've put together so far. MUST WATCH."

