Holly Willoughby is 'most scared' star ever seen on I'm a Celebrity – and she's not even taking part! The mum-of-three is terrified of snakes and creepy crawlies

Holly Willoughby has made no secret of her aversion to the bugs, snakes and critters found in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, but now Medic Bob has said she’s the "most scared" he's ever seen anyone on the show – and she won't even be taking part! The 37-year-old, who is standing in for Ant McPartlin as a host on the show, will only have to watch the Bushtucker Challenges take place, but is supposedly struggling to keep her fears in check.

Speaking to The Sun, the show’s medic said that Holly has been constantly on edge during rehearsals, and is bound to be "squirming" during live trials once the series begins on Sunday. "Holly's more scared than all the celebrities put together. I'm not joking. All I have to do is talk to her and look at the floor and she goes, 'What's on the floor? What are you looking at the floor for?'" he said. "When they do the trials, I think they need a camera just on Holly because she'll be squirming."

Holly Willoughby is hosting I'm a Celebrity with Declan Donnelly

Holly previously joked that her role on the show was going to be a "total disaster" due to her fears, with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield teasing her and saying she is even scared of flies. The mum-of-three admitted she was feeling "nervous" as she shared an update from the jungle on This Morning earlier this week, saying she was "fitting in OK" so far.

"I've seen a spider. It was only a little one, but it was a real-life spider. I'm lifting up toilet seats wherever I go. I'm checking inside my shoes. Yet to see a snake.' We've done a few sort of rehearsal-y bits. I've done a Bushtucker Trial. Well, I haven't done it, but I've watched one," Holly said.

"So I've seen crocodiles and stuff. Something's just landed on my arm – eek! There's things that land on you everywhere. They have flies that bite. Everything bites. Everything wants to eat you," she added. "We're just gearing up to get ready. You all know the line-up now, which I think is amazing. If I'm feeling nervous, the celebrities must be even more nervous."

