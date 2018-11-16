Children in Need - everything you need to know for tonight's show It's sure to be an amazing night...

Children in Need is back on our screens for another evening of top entertainment on Friday, all in aid of a good cause. The charity fundraiser has raised more than £972m for children around the UK since it was first broadcast in 1980 with the nation's beloved Sir Terry Wogan, and organisers are now hoping to surpass last year's £60.7m total. This year, viewers will be treated to appearances from Boyzone, Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker, Little Mix and EastEnders stars. Here's everything you need to know before ordering a pizza and snuggling on the sofa…

When is Children in Need on?

Children in Need takes place on Friday 16 November and starts at 7.30pm on BBC. It ends at 12am and there is a 40-minute break from 10pm for the news. Although this means there is no EastEnders on Friday, fans can still enjoy a special performance from the cast of Albert Square (more on that later…). The Graham Norton Show will also take a break for the week, but Graham will be on presenting duties for the night with Mel Giedroyc. Other hosts for the evening include Tess Daly, Rob Beckett, Ade Adepitan, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes. Pudsey the Bear will also be helping out throughout the night, of course. Fearne Cotton will then present the Children in Need Rocks concert after the main show finishes.

What's happening on Children in Need?

There are lots of exciting things happening on Children in Need this year! Boyzone will take part in a Strictly Come Dancing special, while former contestants Seann Walsh, Vick Hope, Katie Piper and Dr Ranj help with a sketch. Jodie Whittaker will make a young Doctor Who fan's dreams come true on the show's set, before Little Mix, Alfie Boe and Sheridan Smith surprise some project workers. The EastEnders cast are putting on a dazzling performance in the square, which includes Jessie Wallace singing her version of Frozen’s Let It Go. And we’ll get an exclusive first look at the Call the Midwife Christmas special. But, before all that happens, the show will kick off with a musicals medley by stars from the West End.

How can I donate to Children in Need?

The money raised by Children in Need goes towards helping disadvantaged children and young people around the UK. Viewers can make donations in a number of ways, including text, phone call, post, or by visiting BBC Children in Need’s website.

Call 0345 7 33 22 33 to make a donation over the phone (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply), using your debit, credit or PayPal account.

Text £10 by texting the word DONATE to 70410. To donate £20 text DONATE to 70420, or to donate £30 text DONATE to 70430.

Post a cheque or postal order to BBC Children in Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.