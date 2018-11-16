Duchess Meghan just borrowed this incredible hair hack from Princess Diana It looks gorgeous!

The Duchess of Sussex has had a very sneaky haircut, we reckon – so sneaky that we almost missed it! You may have noticed that Meghan was sporting a slightly choppier look during London's Remembrance events on Saturday and Sunday – and many think she opted to have the new style between arriving home from her recent royal tour and her latest engagements back on home turf. It's pretty subtle, we think you'll agree, but it does look like she's chosen to have some choppy face-framing layers cut into her long lengths. Love it.

Meghan appears to have added some shorter lengths

In fact, opting for a discreet hair change is a royal technique that Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, used to adopt – in order to minimise attention around her looks. Her former personal hairdresser Richard Dalton recently told Town and Country: "Whatever I did to her hair became front page news. We had to be very careful. We had to do it one-fourth of an inch at a time over several weeks." And since Meghan mania is firmly here to stay, we wouldn't be surprised if that's why she chose to keep her new style under the radar.

MORE: Meghan Markle's best hair moments on the royal tour

Loading the player...

Meghan's go-to hairstylist is George Northwood, who is most likely behind the chop. He accompanied her during the royal couple's recent overseas visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga – and created some stunning looks on the Duchess. Our favourites? A perfectly-slick ponytail, worn during her first engagement in Tonga, and a beautifully textured half-up style – for a visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney.

MORE: CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle just wore a £49 Marks & Spencer dress

It's no surprise Meghan loves George, since his star clients include our favourite cool girls Alexa Chung, Rosie Huntington Whitely and Claudia Winkleman – not to mention fellow royal Lady Amelia Windsor. She told Harper's Bazaar: "For my hair, I always go to George Northwood. Kat does my colour and she is a genius, and of course, so is George. They have the best team there and I always leave feeling refreshed. There is nothing better than leaving a salon with freshly cut hair, swishing it proudly all the way home."