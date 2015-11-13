Children in Need: Dermot O'Leary to replace Sir Terry Wogan

Dermot O'Leary is to step into Sir Terry Wogan's shoes to present this year's Children in Need fundraiser. It will be the first time Sir Terry will not have hosted the BBC show since its launch in 1980. The veteran TV star is having a procedure on his back and is understood to have withdrawn in line with doctors' advice.



The 77-year-old said he would miss "our wonderful, inspiring evening" but would still be "watching, cheering and donating".



The show's Twitter account shared the news, writing to Sir Terry: "We're sorry to say @terry_wogan can't present our Appeal Show tomorrow. We won’t let you down, Sir Terry. Get well soon!"



Singer and TV presenter Rochelle also tweeted: "Get well soon", and that "we will miss but will do you proud".



Sir Terry said the annual TV event would go on "bigger and better than ever".



The TV star pictured with Gary Barlow and Nick Grimshaw in 2013



In a statement, he said: "So here we are on the 36th edition of Children in Need, every one of which I've been proud to present since it started in 1980, and for the first time I won't be there to cheer you on with word and gesture to another record-breaking year."



He added: "The British public, as always, will dig deep in their pockets and purses to help the country's disadvantaged children, knowing that every penny will go to those who need it most."

One Direction, actress Dame Helen Mirren, former Doctor Who star David Tennant, Sherlock actor Martin Freeman and singer Ellie Goulding are all expected to appear in the show. It is also set to feature a special Star Wars sketch with characters C3PO and R2-D2.



Children in Need has raised more than £790m for children and young people across the UK since its launch. Last year alone the show raised more than £32.6m on the night it was broadcast.