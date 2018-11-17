Fans' funniest reactions to Strictly Blackpool Tower special Oh what a night!

Strictly Come Dancing was back in Blackpool for a very special episode on Saturday night, with even more sparkles, sequins and pizzazz than usual. The eight celebrities and their dance partners were all eager to make it to the infamous Blackpool Tower Ballroom, but who will be performing their last dance on the hallowed dancefloor? Fans will have to wait for the results show tomorrow, but here's everything that happened in Blackpool…

Gloria Estefan kicked things off with a vibrant 80s carnival themed performance and her fans rejoiced! One very enthusiastic fan said: "That was the best beginning to #strictly I have seen - I want #gloriaestefan on my telly more; she should perform the entire #gloria #album on the results show #StrictlyComeDancing2018 #GetOnYourFeet"

Before their performance, Stacey Dooley revealed that she took Kevin Clifton on a girls night out in Blackpool. Kevins said it wasn't really his thing, but some fans weren't convinced he was telling the truth. One wrote: "Kevin’s not cut out for a girls night #strictly" accompanied with a sarcastic GIF.

Viewers became frustrated with the judges' votes very quickly, with one saying: "How did Graeme and Oti get 7 from Craig while Lauren and AJ got a 5!? What a mess!#strictly"

But some fans came to Graeme Swann's defence, complimenting him on such a good Dick Van Dyke impression during his theatre and jazz dance to The Trolley Song from Meet Me in St. Louis.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice brought passion and drama to the Blackppol Tower Ballroom with the Paso Doble. For some, it was all just too much, with a fan writing: "Watching Faye Tozer doing a Paso Doble was a religious experience."

Comments made by Shirley Ballas to Kate Silverton caused some fans at home to spit out their wine, with one shocked viewer writing: "'Take a chance, open those legs'. Alright Shirley it’s not even 7:45 chill out."

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton set the dancefloor on fire (not literally) with their Samba to La Bamba by Connie Francis - perhaps the hottest performance of the night? One viewer had to fan herself afterwards...

As usual, Bruno Tonioli got a little too excited and joked about bringing his Speedos to Blackpool after Charles' sizzling hot perfomance. This was not something fans wanted to think about, with one saying: "Bruno: “MY SPEEDOS AND I” Me: [nervous emoji]"

Tess Daly chatted with Joe Sugg's nan and fans noticed that she was reading from Tess' auto-cue - how sweet? Some called for her to get a presenting job on the show, while others cooed over how sweet she was.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev smashed it with their Jive and the all the judges' scored them 10 - even Craig! However, many viewers were not surprised by this...

And, finally, one viewer desrcibed just how hard it is to keep up with Strictly on Twitter with this hilarious and accurate meme.

What an amazing night! Can't they just all go through?