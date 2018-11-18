Strictly's Joe Sugg's mum and sister Zoella speak out after his emotional dance at Blackpool The YouTube star was close to tears after dancing the Quickstep on Saturday's show

Joe Sugg joined Strictly Come Dancing with the hope that he would make it to Blackpool so that he could dance in the very same venue as his grandmother Phyllis – who used to be a regular at the ballroom there. And so on Saturday night, the YouTube star was overwhelmed with emotion after receiving three tens for his Quickstep with dance partner Dianne Buswell. While Joe's grandmother proudly watched on from the audience, his family were just as impressed while viewing the show from home. The 28-year-old's mum was close to tears as she wrote in the on the Strictly's official Instagram page of a video of Joe and Dianne: "So so so so proud! You had me in tears again!"

Joe Sugg's mum was overwhelmed after watching his performance

Joe's famous sister, Zoella, meanwhile, shared videos of her reaction to watching his performance. At the end, she shared a video of her with tears in her eyes as she sat on the sofa, and said: "Not a dry eye. Well done Joe!" Dianne was just as impressed with Joe's efforts as she told the judges before hearing their scores that he had been watching every Quickstep dance from the show in order to perfect his moves. After hearing the results from the judges, Joe was visibly overwhelmed as he struggled to hold back tears. Host Claudia Winkleman did her best to comfort him as she told the audience: "Let's get Joe to his grandmother!"

MORE: The reason Karen Clifton cried on Strictly Come Dancing

Zoella was in tears at the end of Joe's dance - which was dedicated to their grandmother

READ: Brendan Cole has his say on Strictly Come Dancing - and one major error

After the show, Joe took to Twitter to process the night. He wrote: "Wow..by far my favourite dance. Honestly the work @dbuzz6589 puts in to get me to a level where I'm getting freaking 10s!!! Is incredible! Thanks everyone." His loyal fans were quick to send him praise, with one writing: "So incredibly proud of you Joe!!! You are the most deserving guy, having put so so much hard work into practicing, and look where all that hard work got you!? You and Dianne are the best team, with the best chemistry and you both should be incredibly proud of yourselves," while another told him: "I caught you trying not to cry. Shows some determination and what this show means to you if you can get emotional. Your so deserving of this and make us proud your family and Dianne proud. Your Nan will be proud of you tonight."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.