Everything you need to know about Strictly's Joe Sugg The Strictly Come Dancing star runs his own successful YouTube channel, ThatcherJoe

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg is currently competing against fellow celebrities for the famous glitter ball trophy in this year's competition, having been partnered with pro dancer Dianne Buswell. The YouTube personality has been having a wonderful time on the show, and has been wowing the judges with his musicality, as well as HELLO!'s very own Strictly columnist, Brendan Cole. The younger brother of Zoella has formed a close relationship with Dianne since the start of the series, and has even been linked to romance rumours surrounding the couple who have reportedly kissed, although neither Joe or Dianne have addressed them.

Where is Joe Sugg from?

Joe grew up in Wiltshire and attended The Corsham School along with his famous sister, YouTube sensation Zoe Sugg – aka Zoella. The pair's parents are Tracey and Graham Sugg, who have both made appearances in their children's YouTube videos and social media posts. Graham even has his own Twitter account – DaddySugg – and regularly tweets about his children. Most recently, he has been acting as one of Joe and Dianne's biggest cheerleaders during their time on Strictly Come Dancing. He took to Twitter after their last dance on Saturday, and wrote: "OMG, imagine doing that live in front of millions of viewers @Joe_Sugg @dbuzz6589. You were brilliant. @bbcstrictly." Joe is very close to his family, and revealed that it was his grandparents were his reason for taking part in Strictly. He posted a video of their sweet reactions to him taking part in the show. His nan said: "Oh Joe, I'm scared stiff," as she clasped her hands over her mouth.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are partners in this year's Strictly

YouTube success

Joe is thought to make over £1,000 a day thanks to his YouTube success. He first started his channel in November 2011, and reached an impressive one million subscribers just two years later. In 2018, he currently has over eight million subscribers. His channel – ThatcherJoe – which features pranks, day-in-the-life style vlogs and guest appearances from his YouTube friends, including Tyler Oakley and Marcus Butler, as well as sister Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes. Since joining Strictly, Dianne has featured on a number of his videos, as have his Strictly co-stars. In the first week of the show, they all went to a Strictly viewing party at his flat in London, which was also attended by his proud sister Zoe.

Joe is a succesful YouTube star

Joe's relationship with his famous sister Zoella

Joe and Zoe get on extremely well, and Zoe is one of Joe's biggest fans on Strictly. The popular beauty vlogger appeared in the front row of the opening show with Alfie to cheer on Joe and Dianne, and often appears in Video Tapes from Joe and Dianne's weekly dance sessions. Chatting to the Telegraph about his sister, he said: "Me and my sister have always been very creative from an early age. We would spend all of our pocket money on blank tapes to make our own radio station. When she discovered blogging, and then YouTube, she showed me and I was really intrigued by it. I thought, wow, that's something I genuinely have an interest in. Then I started doing this as a hobby. Then it snowballed and snowballed."

Joe with his famous sister Zoella

Is Joe dating Dianne Buswell?

Joe and Dianne have a close relationship but neither of them have spoken out about any potential romance, despite the circulating rumours. Dianne recently split from her boyfriend, Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan, but the pair remain good friends. On Strictly It Takes Two earlier in the week, Joe and Dianne admitted that they have been spending 13 hours together in rehearsals. Dianne told host Zoe Ball: "It’s a very hard dance but we are working so hard we’ve worked from nine till ten everyday so far, so I have every bit of faith that Joe will deliver the goods, but we’re working hard so we’re doing very well."

