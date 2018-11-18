The real reason Karen Clifton was crying on Strictly Come Dancing Karen and her dance partner Charles Venn were both emotional after their performance on Saturday night

Strictly pro Karen Clifton and her dance partner Charles Venn wowed the judges and audience at home on Saturday night after dancing the Samba in the famous Blackpool ballroom. And following their performance, the couple couldn’t believe their luck when they were awarded nines from Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell, and tens from Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli. The pair were ecstatic, and Karen leapt into Charles' arms as they took in the news that they had received their highest score in the series so far. However, it all got a bit too much for Karen, who started crying. "We will all be looking after Karen," host Claudia Winkleman said, as the celebrities and pro dancers rallied around her.

Karen Clifton was overwhelmed on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing

Following the show, Karen and Charles spoke about their performance in a follow-up video posted on Strictly's Instagram account, where Karen revealed that the reason she had got so emotional was because it was the first time she had ever received a ten during her seven-year stint on Strictly. "I have never got a ten, I have been on the show for seven years and I have never got a ten, and this is the first time so thank you," she said as she hugged Charles. "And it was amazing in Blackpool." Karen wasn’t the only person in tears on Saturday night. Joe Sugg – who joined the show in the hope of making it to Blackpool, where his grandmother used to dance - was overwhelmed after receiving three tens for his Quickstep with dance partner Dianne Buswell. Joe's grandmother Phyllis was watching on proudly from the audience.

Karen and Charles impressed with their Samba

Charles and Karen have formed a close relationship during their time on Strictly. Charles told HELLO! and other press at the recent Inside Soap Awards that he was having a wonderful time working with her. "She is a wonderful teacher and a fighter like me, we lift each other up during the dark periods and we would do it again if that happens. It's all beautiful gravy, I am really enjoying it," he said. The actor is having the time of his life on Strictly, and had nothing but praise for the rest of the cast and crew. He said: "It's a wonderful team, I am the luckiest man in the world as I didn’t think it could get better than Casualty as you have a wonderful team on there. So I thought I couldn’t top that, but honesty, the Strictly team are amazing."

