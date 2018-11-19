Fans react to Holly Willoughby replacing Ant McPartlin on I'm a Celebrity Did you think Holly Willoughby did a good job on I'm a Celeb?

Fans of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have reacted to Holly Willoughby replacing Ant McPartlin on the show following the opening episode. The This Morning presenter has taken over presenting duties while Ant is in recovery for alcohol addiction, and viewers took to social media to express their views on the new host. One person praised the star, writing: "Considering Holly is replacing Ant in probably the most iconic TV duo ever, she’s absolutely smashed it, no negativity from me," while another person added: "Holly Willoughby is doing such a good job so far presenting. I think people are forgetting she’s there to replace Ant as a presenter while he recovers, she's not there to try act like Ant. Give her a break."

However, others were less impressed with Holly as Dec's new sidekick, with one person tweeting: "I get that Holly has to kind of naturally adopt the role as 'the straight man' to Dec's gags but it's all very Tess fake-laughing at Brucie's jokes #ImACeleb." Another person wrote: "Holly Willoughby seems fairly awkward [at the moment in my opinion]. Seems like Dec is carrying the banter and Holly is presenting like she is still on This Morning. Hoping she improves."

Ant gave Holly her blessing to take over his usual role, and tweeted his support to the pair ahead of the episode on Sunday night, writing: "All the very best of luck little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella! A. I'm A Celeb. X." Holly admitted she was "relieved" after finishing her first episode during Extra Camp, saying: "Relieved, like massively. It's just so overwhelming this show, you walk in and you're here, like you've watched this on TV, it's been part of my life for years and now I'm here. It's surreal."

