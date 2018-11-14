Holly Willoughby has already revealed the two I'm a Celebrity late arrivals Who do you think it is?

Holly Willoughby has let her best friend Phillip Schofield in on a big secret, by revealing the names of the two I'm a Celebrity latecomers. Holly, who is presenting the show in Australia, couldn't resist sharing the exciting news with her This Morning co-host, who has been sworn to secrecy. On This Morning, Phil chatted to stand-in presenter Rochelle Humes about the 2018 line-up, saying: "It's a good line-up. Then of course there are always the ones that come in later. Who will they be?"

"Do you know?" asked Rochelle. "You've got the inside scoop!" Phil coyly replied: "I am safe as houses when it comes to information like that. No chance. Holly Willoughby swore me to secrecy." When Rochelle asked again if there were definitely late arrivals, Phil said: "There always are, that's no big surprise! There are always people who drift in and out. There may not be. But there might be."

This year's ten-strong line-up was revealed on Monday evening when a video was shared on I'm a Celebrity's official Twitter account. The clip revealed that singer Fleur East, actress Emily Atack, Hollyoaks' Malique Thompson-Dwyer, presenter Nick Knowles, The Chase star Anne Hegarty, Vamps band member James McVey, EastEnders favourite Rita Simons, soap star Sair Khan, retired football manager Harry Redknapp and actor John Barrowman will all be going Down Under as the first campmates to join the jungle.

Noel Edmonds is also reportedly going in as a late arrival. According to the Mirror, ITV producers were keen to sign the Deal Or No Deal star. Fans were understandably excited to hear that Noel might be a contestant, with one joking: "Pretty sure ITV has only booked Noel Edmonds so it can have Bushtucker Trials called Squeal Or No Squeal, Eel Or No Eel, Meal Or No Meal... #ImACeleb." Another commented: "I've not watched I'm A Celeb in years, after it became a parade of contestants from other reality shows. But if Noel Edmonds really is going on it this year... I'm already there."

