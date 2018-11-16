I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack's gorgeous snake print bikini has us dreaming of summer She looks mega-relaxed ahead of her jungle journey…

Emily Atack certainly looks like she's enjoying her time in Australia ahead of entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on Sunday! The actress looks incredible in her snake-print bikini, doesn't she? The gorgeous two-piece is by beachy London-based brand West Seventy Nine, and features a flattering one-shoulder silhouette. She accessorised with plenty of pretty jewellery, too, which she'll no doubt miss while she's in the jungle – including some of statement rings and stunning silver bangles. Her tousled blonde hair and a bold lip – not to mention a golden tan (already!) – perfectly finished off her relaxed look.

Emily's beachwear will certainly be a stark change to her upcoming camp attire. It was recently announced that she will be joining the likes of Nick Knowles, John Barrowman and Fleur East to take on the ITV show's infamous Bushtucker trials. After her involvement was revealed, she admitted that she has a lot in common with the show's new co-presenter Holly Willoughby, as she hates "bugs and snakes". Uh oh.

Michelle Keegan looks SO gorgeous in this rainbow jumper dress - but her wedding ring is missing

Loading the player...

Never mind that – we reckon Emily's going to be one of the most stylish stars in this year's series! The comedienne often posts her glamorous outfits on her Instagram page, with her followers often asking where she shops. Just before it was announced that she'd be entering the jungle, she shared a snap of a gorgeous green dress – which she later revealed was from Topshop - and some statement tassel earrings. She's facing her creepy crawly fears and she shops on the British high street? That's a girl after our hearts.

MORE: Duchess Meghan's unofficial stylist reveals her must-buy outfit for winter

There's not long to wait until the series starts, that's for sure, and on Friday evening, Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will star in a newly-released teaser promo ahead of the launch. The clip, which will be shown during Coronation Street, sees Dec joke to Holly: "The wait is almost over and the adventure of a lifetime is about to begin for ten familiar faces… sorry 11 familiar faces. You’re in the jungle." She then replies, "I know, how did I get here? Help me!"