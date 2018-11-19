Holly Willoughby shares 'relief' after hosting first I'm a Celebrity show The TV presenter has spent the rest of the day relaxing

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a well-deserved rest in the sun after hosting her first I’m a Celebrity show on Sunday. The mum-of-three shared a photo of herself relaxing by the pool at her lavish resort on Monday following the first live show on ITV alongside Declan Donnelly. "Vitamin D…" she captioned the post.

After making her debut, Holly joined Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommatt and Joe Swash on the spin-off show Extra Camp, and revealed her "relief" at making it through the broadcast with no problems. When asked how she was feeling, Holly said: "Relieved, like massively. It's just so overwhelming this show, you walk in and you're here, like you've watched this on TV, it's been part of my life for years and now I'm here. It's surreal."

Holly Willoughby relaxed by the pool after her I'm a Celebrity debut

Meanwhile, Dec revealed what it had been like to work on the show with Holly instead of Ant McPartlin, who he has co-presented the series with for the last 16 years. "It's really nice for me seeing it through someone else's eyes as well, going round everything like 'Oh my God'. I've been here a long time now," Dec said. "The first day we went down and showed Holly the camp and I said 'This is where we stand' and then I looked round and she wasn't there. She was at the entrance of the camp and just looking up and little tears in her eyes and she said 'It's beautiful!'"

STORY: Ant McPartlin breaks silence on Holly Willoughby replacing him on I'm a Celebrity

Holly added: "It's so beautiful, there was no one in at that point, there was no chaos of the celebrities, it was just peaceful, it was sort of magical."

The TV presenter said she was "relieved" to have made it through the first show

Sunday’s first episode of I’m a Celebrity saw the ten celebrities – including John Barrowman, Emily Atack and Harry Redknapp – enter the jungle in two camps, with former Inbetweeners star Emily chosen to take part in the first Bushtucker Trial.

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns in black on first episode of I'm a Celebrity

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.