What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime for 19 - 25 November What will you want to watch on streaming TV this week?

The John Lewis advert is out and I'm a Celebrity is on which can only mean one thing – it's CHRISTMAS! So pop on a Christmas jumper, finish decorating your tree, and try to forget that it's actually just November this week! Fortunately, there are also some great new shows and films coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV! From cooking competitions to Christmas originals, here's what's coming to streaming channels from 19 to 25 November. Want to know what's on TV? See our top picks here...

NETFLIX

The Final Table – 20 November

A global culinary competition like no other, tune in to see the world's most talented chefs fighting for a spot at the elite Final Table made up of the greatest chefs from around the globe. With 12 teams of two chefs from around the world making exquisite food from countries including Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France and Japan, each episode focuses on a different country as one team is eliminated per week until the finale.

Greenleaf: Season 3 - 22 November

For those who haven't seen it, Greenleaf follows the dramatic lives of the Greenleaf family, who have a Memphis megachurch. The synopsis for season three reasons: "In the wake of Mavis's revelation, the bishop and first lady's marriage threatens to implode, leaving Calvary's leadership vulnerable to an overthrow." We're in!

Fugitiva – 23 November

This thriller coming to Netflix follows a married woman who organises an escape plan camouflaged as a kidnapping to protect her children from her rich and powerful husband… and his terrifying enemies. The nine episode mini drama is a Spanish import, and will keep you gripped from beginning to end.

The Christmas Chronicles – 22 November

From the makers of Harry Potter and Home Alone comes a new soon-to-be classic! When brother and sister Kate and Teddy plan to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, their plan goes horribly wrong and the children have to team up with Santa to save Christmas. Speaking about the film, director Clay Kaytis said: "No one is better suited than Kurt Russell to bring our version of a rugged, charismatic, and hilarious Santa Claus to life. From our first meeting, he completely threw himself into this iconic role - and grew an impressive beard in the process. It has been a dream come true to work with Kurt in creating what I believe will be the new definition of Santa Claus for generations to come."

NOW TV

My Brilliant Friend - 19 November

Based on the bestselling book, My Brilliant Friend follows Elena Greco, a now-elderly woman who discovers the most important friend in her life, Lila, has disappeared without a trace. A writer, immersed in a house full of books, Greco turns on her computer and starts writing the story of their friendship, starting from the point when Elena met Lila during primary school in 1950.

Das Boot - 23 November

One for the history fans out there! The synopsis for the new series reads: "Based on the critically acclaimed movie of the same name, Das Boot will pick up from where it left off and will focus on both a fictional German U-boat crew and the French resistance trying to disrupt their activities. These two narratives will focus on the upcoming Resistance in La Rochelle and the claustrophobic life aboard U-612."

AMAZON PRIME

Little Women – 20 November

Perfect for fans of period dramas, this classic novel adaptation sees a mother and her four very different daughters attempt to survive on a reduced income while their father acts as a Union army chaplain in the American Civil War. Try to resist doing a 'Which Little Women sister are you' quiz after you finish watching!

Downsizing – 24 November

This comedy follows Matt Damon as Paul, a therapist who decides to 'downsize' by becoming a smaller version of himself thanks to new technology, which greatly increases his quality of life while helping to solve the global warming crisis. However, his plan of a perfect life as a miniaturised version of himself doesn't go quite to plan…