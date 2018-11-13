What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV, iPlayer and Amazon Prime for 13-18 November Need some ideas on what to stream?

This dreary wet weather is well and truly keeping us indoors at the moment, but not to worry because rainy days are the perfect excuse to spend an entire day in bed bingeing the latest new shows coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV! From thrilling crime dramas to hilarious comedies, here's what's coming to streaming channels from 12th to 18th November. Want to know what's on TV? See our top picks here...

NETFLIX

Narcos: Mexico - 16 November

Hit American crime drama Narcos is back in the form of a spin off, which this time leaves Columbia behind to focus on the violent drug trade in Mexico. Chronicling the life of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the boss of the Guadalajara Cartel, as he comes up against the DEA agent who is tasked with bringing him down, this series details the beginning of Gallardo’s drug empire in 1980’s Mexico.

The Kominsky Method - 16 November

Telling the story of the once famous Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander, The Kominsky Method joins Academy Award Winners Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin together to play two ageing best friends who must navigate the difficulties of later life in Los Angeles. From the writer and producer of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Two and a Half Men’, this series brings both laughs and some heart, across eight easy to watch episodes.

AMAZON PRIME

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams - 16 November

This musical movie is only playing in cinemas for one night only, but Amazon Prime subscribers can get access to it just days after its limited release. From the director of Supersonic, this documentary film is made up of footage and interviews of Chris Martin and his bandmates from the last twenty years. Focusing around their A Head Full Of Dreams tour this film shows how Coldplay became one of the biggest in the world.

McQueen - 17 November

Another new documentary film, this time following the eccentric life of famous fashion-designer Lee Alexander McQueen. Having created iconic designs for worlds most fashionable women including Lady Gaga and The Duchess of Cambridge, this film shows the designers life from his rise to fame in the 1990s to his death in 2010, at age 40.

NOW TV

Game Night - 16 November

This hilarious comedy stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets out of control when Max's brother arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake burglars and FBI agents. When Brooks gets kidnapped during the game, the players think it’s all part of the set up- but is it? From the director of Horrible Bosses, this crazy comedy is sure to bring the laughs.

IPLAYER

Clique - Available now

The hugely popular coming-of-age drama has come to BBC Three entirely on iPlayer for season two. After getting embroiled in a dangerous group of interns in season one, Holly has learned her lesson and is trying to stick to the letter for her season year of uni. After meeting a group of boys, she attends a party with her new housemates ending in an attack which will be the focus on season two. Intrigued? We are!