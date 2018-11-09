What's on TV this weekend: our top picks from Friday 9 November to Sunday 11 November Get our top picks for TV here!

There is some seriously great television on this weekend, so whether you're a fan of comedy, love drama or just enjoy checking in with your favourite sofas on Gogglebox,look through our top picks from all the most exciting programmes on television this week and try not to be too spoiled for choice!

Friday 9 November

Would I Lie to You – 9.30pm on BBC One

An awesome season so far, with highlights including Big Narstie and Olivia Colman is back for another hilarious episode of spotting the lie. This time, Spice Girls very own Emma Bunton will be joining the panel show, along with Jo Brand, Jonnie Peacock and the one and only Barry from EastEnders, we mean, Shaun Williamson.

Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera – 9pm on ITV

Join Alastair Stewart as he takes a look at incredible footage taken by members of the public at the most opportune moments, including the moment a 113-year-old smokestack collapsing on top of a demolition contractor's excavator, narrowly missing him, and an incredible skydiving world record caught on camera. If you're anything like us, you'll be awestruck by this special one off episode!

Gogglebox – 9pm on Channel 4

So far this season we've watch our favourite sofa groups be terrified by The Haunting of Hill House, had their takes on the latest news, and laughed along with the dark comedy thriller, Killing Eve. So what shows will they be settling down to watch this week? Tune into Channel 4 to find out!

Loading the player...

The Graham Norton Show – 10.35pm on BBC One

Graham Norton will be joined by stars including Ian McKellan, Michael Buble, Carey Mulligan and Taron Egerton on Friday night's show, and tell some seriously hilarious stories! One anecdote which stands out in particularly was when Sir Ian and Dame Judi managed to sneak into the throne room at Buckingham Palace during a dinner, and managed to sit themselves on the thrones!

The Sinner season 2 – Streaming on Netflix

Season one's star Jessica Biel is now an Executive Producer for this extremely creepy series. For season two, the Sinner follows Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he returns to his hometown to work on an unsettling and eerie crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son. As the investigation brings the hidden darkness of his hometown to light, Ambrose must work against those who aim to protect the secrets of the townspeople in hopes of unravelling the truth. Already in full swing in the US, we can't wait to watch when this bone-chilling series lands on Friday.

The Outlaw King – Streaming on Netflix

With a very convincing Scottish accent, Chris Pine has swapped his Star Fleet uniform for a kilt in this historical Netflix original drama. The synopsis reads: "After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads a band of outlaws to help him reclaim the throne." We're already very much invested!

Saturday 10 November

Strictly Come Dancing

The competition is certainly heating up on Strictly Come Dancing as the show said goodbye to Dr Ranj and Janette Manrara in last week's episode. In week eight, the couples will be trying to prove themselves all over again, but who will have what it takes? Will Ashley Roberts top the leaderboard once more, or will Stacey Dooley finally get to number one? We can't wait to find out!

Festival of Remembrance

The royals, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as the Queen herself and Prince Charles and Camilla are all out in force on Saturday night to attend the special annual event at the Royal Albert Hall in honour of Remembrance Day. This event will be particularly important as it will mark the 100-year anniversary of the end of WW1.

The Jonathan Ross Show

The Spice Girls, Kylie Minogue, Novak Djokovic and John Bishop are all joining Jonathan on the sofa on Saturday night, with the newly formed band members chatting all about their decision to go on tour, and why Victoria Beckham won't be performing alongside them in their upcoming performances as Posh Spice. You can read more about it here, and tune in to find out all of the goss from their reunion!

Sunday 11 November

Doctor Who – 7pm on BBC One

On Sunday's episode, Demons of the Punjab, Team TARDIS will journey to India in the 1940s, where Yas will learn more about her personal history and meet her grandmother for the first time. However, all is not well with the Doctor, who materialises in a strange forest after a headache. Are we finally about to find out more on the Timeless Child? Only time (and space) will tell…

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results

This week's results show see the stakes placed even higher than usual, with all the safe acts guaranteed to be headed to Blackpool to dance in the legendary ballroom. Andrea Bocelli, hot off the royal wedding appears with his son Matteo Bocelli to perform their new single Fall On Me.

READ: Huge Walking Dead revelation leaves fans shocked after Rick Grimes' last episode

The Little Drummer Girl – 9pm on BBC One

The third episode of this thrilling adaptation of John Le-Carre’s acclaimed spy novel airs on sunday night on BBC One. The tale of a left wing activist sucked into a deadly world of international espionage, find out if aspiring actress Charlie can uncover the mystery surrounding Khalil, a palestinian terrorist.

They Shall Not Grow Old – 9.30pm on BBC Two

This film, crafted by Lord of the Rings and King Kong director Peter Jackson from lovingly restored and colourized archive footage, much of it previously unseen and taken from the Imperial War Museum archive airs on BBC Two on Sunday night. The film is a fascinatingly unique insight into the lives of World War 1 soldiers and is a must see for history buffs.

READ: What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime for Monday 5 to Sunday 11 November