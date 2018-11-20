What's On TV this week? See our top picks 20 – 25 November See our top picks for telly this week!

Dark nights and wet weather can only mean one thing, curling up on the sofa to check out the best that telly has to offer and this week you are in for a treat. From the nightly dosage of giggles, courtesy of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! to the host of super informative documentary series available, there's something to meet everyone's needs so check out our picks of the best television shows from Tuesday 20 November to Sunday 26 November, and see what's on streaming here...

Tuesday 20 November

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! - 9pm on ITV

With new presenting duo Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby at the helm, this episode sees Anne Hegarty take on the second trial of the year in order to join the 'luxury' camp, Croc Creek. The challenge may have only just begun, but will Anne be ready to call it quits after facing a dreaded Bushtucker Trial? Watch tonight to find out...

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live - 8pm on ITV

If you want to know about the best deals coming to the shops this Black Friday then you don't want to miss money expert Martin Lewis present his live special with Angellica Bell. This one-off special presents the best shopping deals in the run-up to Christmas, plus viewers presenting their financial queries and receiving advice from the financial journalist and his team.

Wednesday 21 November

The Apprentice - 9pm on BBC One

This week the candidates are tasked with becoming art dealers, seeing them make the trip up north to Glasgow in order to set up their very own gallery event. The competitors must first visit artists to chose the work they want to sell before making a range merchandise featuring their chosen their artist's work. The team that generates the most money from sales and merchandise wins this weeks task.

MasterChef: The Professionals - 8pm on BBC Two

This week six more chefs battle it out as the competition begins to heat up in the kitchen. Including a Skills Test set by Monica, where contestants must each prepare broccoli in three different ways and a tricky task from Marcus that includes making poached haddock on toast, our tummies are rumbling already!

Thursday 22 November

Gino's Italian Coastal Escape: Tremiti Islands - 8pm on ITV

The sunny Italian adventure is back and this week Gino leaves the mainland to visit the remote Tremiti Islands. After a tour of the largest island the TV chef collects wild herbs and uses the catch of the day to create a fresh fish kebab on the beach. But if seafood isn't really up your street, don't worry as Gino also cooks up his own twist on an Italian steak dinner, yum!

Ambulance - 9pm on BBC One

Documentary series following the working lives of the paramedics of the West Midlands Ambulance Service. This episode shows staff struggling to cope with the high volume of patients being brought in to the Royal Stoke Hospital, during a series of serious incidents including the stabbing of a 15-year-old and a machete attack.

Friday 23 November

Couples Retreat - 9pm on ITV Be

Hilarious comedy surrounding a couple on the brink of divorce who convince their friends to attend relationship therapy with them on a tropical island. The unsuspecting couples think they have signed up for a relaxing island retreat, but it turns out the resort and its unconventional treatment end up causing an untold amount of problems. Laugh out loud comedy, starring Vince Vaughn, Malin Akerman, Jon Favreau and Jason Bateman.

Gogglebox - 10pm on Channel 4

This week everyone's favourite sofa critics are back to watch loads of brand new telly including The Heist, Strictly Come Dancing, Dynasties, They Shall Not Grow Old, Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton and First Dates plus eerie thriller What Lies Beneath starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford that has everybody hiding behind the sofa cushions.

The Graham Norton Show - 10.40pm on BBC One

This week the famous red couch hosts Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, who discusses her new crime thriller Destroyer. The Hollywood actress is also joined by actor and writer Stephen Fry, stand-up comedian Joe Lycett and Olympic and Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas. Also featuring a show stopping musical performance from everyone's favourite boy band Take That.

Saturday 24 November

Strictly Come Dancing - 6.50pm on BBC One

After last week's adventure to Blackpool, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to the Elstree studio for another week of glitz and glamour. The seven remaining couples perform two dances comprised of the regular individual routines, and a simultaneous performance during a Lindy Hop challenge. But who will end up top of the leaderboard this week? Tune in this Saturday to find out.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - 8.10pm on BBC One

This week the jolly comedian is joined by special guests Kylie Minogue and Bradley Walsh for an evening of laughs and entertainment. Performing a moving ballad with Jack Savoretti, Kylie acts as this week's musical guest while Bradley guest stars to play a hilarious game of Celebrity Send to All. All this, plus, an airline pilot gets the surprise of a lifetime as his West End dreams come true in this week's Unexpected Star.

Sunday 25 November

Louis Theroux's Altered States: Take My Baby - 9pm on BBC Two

Documentary-maker Louis Theroux explores how adoption is a growing business in California, with the adoption process often costing as much as $50,000. Meeting both the families that are unable to conceive and the women preparing to give up their babies, the last episode in this series hears stories of poverty, addiction and abuse relating to adoption in the US.

Dynasties - 8pm on BBC One

This week nature documentary maker extraordinaire David Attenborough narrates a pride of lions on Kenya's Masai Mara. Showing the dangers that come when the adult males desert the group, the two remaining adult females are left to protect their eight cubs from rival prides, herds of buffalo and worst of all humans.