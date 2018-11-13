What's On TV this week? See our top picks 13 November – 18 November Read the best TV picks this week from Dynasties to I'm a Celeb...

This week sees the return of some of our favourite fun-loving TV shows and we honestly couldn't be happier about it. With new adventures from deep in the Australian jungle on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and all new jokes from our favourite funny man on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, this week's telly will be sure to put a smile on your face, so check out our picks of the best television shows from Tuesday 13 November to Sunday 18 November…

Tuesday 13 November

We Are Most Amused and Amazed - 8pm on ITV

A star-studded line up rolls out to celebrate the 70th birthday of HRH The Prince of Wales and raise funds for The Prince's Trust charity. A night of comedy and magic held at the London Palladium including performances from Kylie Minogue, Cheryl, Rowan Atkinson, Bill Bailey, Alistair McGowan, Penn & Teller, Dynamo, Jim Carter and Wallace & Gromit.

Loading the player...

Celebrity Hunted - 9pm on Channel 4

It's the final episode of the series and the remaining celebs are competing in a race to the finish line. In the last episode of this year's show, the hunters have their eagle eyes on Tory MP Johnny Mercer as he continues to evade their capture while Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard begins to get homesick and Love Island's Chris and Kem keep hidden by visiting another spa.

Wednesday 14 November

The Apprentice - 9pm on BBC One

This week the candidates must set up their own urban gardening business, working on commercial and domestic jobs across London. The first task sees the Project Managers pitch to corporate clients and secure a price for a massive rooftop renovation. But which team will flourish and will team will face the boardroom of doom? Tune in this week to find out.

Trust - 9pm on BBC Two

Dramatising the triumphs and pitfalls of one of the 20th century's most iconic families the Gettys, the final episode of the popular crime drama sees the Gettys and the Italians deal with the repercussions of the kidnapping, while Chace begins a new journey. Starring Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank and Harris Dickinson.

Thursday 15 November

Children in Need Rocks 2018 - 8.30pm on BBC One

The bear is back for a charity concert to help raise funds for disadvantaged children and young people across the country. Hosted by Fearne Cotton and Clara Amfo at Wembley Arena this year's concert features an all-star lineup that includes Rita Ora, Jess Glynne, Tom Odell, George Ezra, Olly Murs, Rod Stewart and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Gogglebox - 8.30pm on ITV

The TV chef is back with his journey along the Adriatic coast which this week brings him to the Conero Riviera. Similar in appearance to the rolling hills of Tuscany, Gino visits a vineyard to make the perfect accompaniment for red wine and cooks the real Italian version of macaroni cheese - paccheri quattro formaggi.

Friday 16 November

Children In Need - 7.30pm on BBC One

The annual fundraising extravaganza is back with Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan headlining the inspirational evening alongside co-hosts Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. This years program will feature a live performance from The Children's Choir, a famous boy band visiting the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom to compete for the Pudsey Glitterball and a tear-jerking surprise for the Children in Need charity workers when they film a special music video with Sheridan Smith, Alfie Boe and Little Mix.

Notting Hill - 9pm on ITV Be

Widely acknowledged as one of the best romantic comedies of all time, Notting Hill tells the story of an unassuming bookshop owner who falls in love with a Hollywood film star. Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts star as the mismatched couple who must fight away unwanted media interest to make their romance work. Romantic comedy from Four Weddings and a Funeral writer Richard Curtis.

Saturday 17 November

Strictly Come Dancing - 6.45pm on BBC One

It's the week we've all been waiting for as the dancing duos depart from London and head north to put their skills to the test against the famous backdrop of Blackpool Tower Ballroom. With the final now only a month away, this year's milestone trip to the seaside town will put on the pressure for the remaining couples as they face the critique of judges ahead of this week's elimination.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - 8.10pm on BBC One

Everybody's favourite funny man is back with a brand new series. Michael McIntyre hosts an evening of entertainment, featuring a musical performance by Little Mix, a game of Celebrity Send to All with I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here host Holly Willoughby and a game of ‘Unexpected Star' which makes an unsuspecting audience members dreams come true.

Sunday 18 November

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here - 9pm on ITV

This year's trip to the jungle is sure to be an exciting one as Holly Willoughby joins the cast to co-host the celebrity survival show with Declan Donnelly. With a whole host of brand new famous faces living in the Australian jungle, the celebs must work together to complete daily tasks and Bushtucker Trials to survive their time in the wild.

Dynasties - 8.30pm on BBC One

Continuing with his brilliant new nature series, documentary maker David Attenborough narrates footage of emperor penguins on the coast of Antarctica, as they return from three months at sea. Arriving just as the sea starts to freeze over, the penguins must work together to endure the harsh conditions to raise the future generation.