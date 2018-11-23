Why isn't I'm a Celebrity on TV on a Saturday? Fans will still get their jungle fix

Following a week of bushtucker trials and bush-related breakdowns, I'm a Celebrity will still air on Saturday night, but the show will be a little bit different to usual. Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will still be on presenting duties, but they will host a show of highlights that took place throughout the first week in the jungle. Fans can tune into ITV at 9:30pm for the special one-hour show, which will recap the week's antics. This means that viewers won't need to sacrifice their Saturday Strictly, which starts at 6:50pm on BBC and finishes at 8:10pm, or X Factor, which runs for an hour-and-a-half on ITV. The hugely popular show will run every night for a further two weeks after this weekend, with the first contestant voted out on Sunday 2 December.

Noel Edmonds has joined the camp!

Holly Willoughby - who joined the show as a temporary replacement for her friend Ant McPartlin - has been such a hit with viewers at home in the first week of the show, that the ratings have increased since last year. In the show's first episode, it hit a peak of 11.9 million viewers, making it the show's highest rated launch in the past five years. It was also the biggest overnight rating of 2018 outside of World Cup matches. The ratings have continued to stay strong, with Tuesday's show peaking at 10.5 million people, up on last year by +1.4 million viewers. Go Holly!

Noel Edmonds made a much anticipated entrance to the jungle in Thursday night's episode, joining fellow contestants including Anne Hegerty, John Barrowman, Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack and Nick Knowles. Speaking on Extra Camp about how hard it was to keep Noel's participation a secret, presenter Holly said: "I know! That was the secret that was hardest to keep I think," before adding: "It's gonna be amazing, he’s gonna be amazing."