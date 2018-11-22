These three I'm A Celebrity stars were linked before entering jungle It's a very small world in showbiz!

The new series of I'm A Celebrity has kicked off this week, and viewers are loving the chemistry between this year's campmates. On Wednesday night, everyone was in stitches as they impersonated fellow celebrities, with Rita Simons nailing Denise Van Outen, while Emily Atack impressed with impressions of stars including This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Love Island winner Dani Dyer. What's more, three of the celebrities this year are actually linked already, as Rita, Emily and X Factor finalist Fleur East all belonging to the same agency, InterTalent. Former EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella – who is also signed up to agency - took to Instagram after watching the show to praise the trio. Sharing a photo of them all in their jungle outfits, Brooke wrote besides the picture: "So very, very proud of our funny, beautiful, kind girls @emilyatackofficial @rita_simonsofficial @fleureast #TeamIntertalent #AllHailOurs."

It was announced on Wednesday that the celebrities would be joined by a new campmate, Deal or No Deal star Noel Edmonds. In scenes to be aired on Thursday night, the celebrities will be seen meeting the new arrival for the first time in a Bushtucker trial. In a preview clip, Dec introduces the TV star, and tells the campmates: "You're now gladiators and your fate will be decided by a new camp leader. All hail the Emperor!"

The show is being hosted by Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly this year

This year's I'm A Celebrity has soared in ratings, which have increased since last year. In the show's first episode, it hit a peak of 11.9 million viewers, making it the show's highest rated launch in the past five years. It was also the biggest overnight rating of 2018 outside of World Cup matches. The show this year has seen the change of presenters, with Declan Donnelly teaming up with Holly Willoughby, who is filling in for Ant McPartlin.

