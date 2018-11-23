Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood hints at exciting announcement The dancer is head over heels

Craig Revel Horwood has hinted that wedding bells could be on the cards for himself and boyfriend Jonathan Myring. The Strictly Come Dancing judge opened up about his relationship in an interview with Daily Mail, revealing things are getting “serious” with his partner, who he has been dating for ten months.

"It’s been ten months since we got together and this is serious – I am about to spend Christmas in the bosom of his family down in Sussex," Craig said. "It will be very traditional with lots of children running around. I love it, I will even be doing some cooking. I’m very good at stuffing."

Craig Revel Horwood said he wants to marry boyfriend Jonathan Myring

The 53-year-old added: "I honestly hope Jonathan and I will get married. But there won’t be any children – that’s a step too far!" Craig met Jonathan, 31, via a friend during the Strictly Come Dancing tour earlier this year. The gardener is Craig’s first boyfriend since his split from partner of three years, BGT puppeteer Damon Scott, in 2016.

Although he’s looking forward to his first Christmas with Jonathan and his family, Craig will first have a busy few weeks leading up the Strictly Come Dancing finals. The outspoken judge has already picked out his favourite contestants who he thinks could win the coveted Glitterball trophy, telling HELLO!: "I think the most consistent person we have is Faye and Giovanni, the most consistent couple. I think Ashley is brilliant, I also think Joe Sugg has a bit of ammunition there because he is proving to be capable of dancing really really well."

Craig told HELLO! who he thinks could win this series of Strictly

This weekend’s show will also see one of the original judges, Arlene Phillips, return as a choreographer alongside Janette Manrara and the Candoco Dance Company. Arlene worked alongside Craig as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing until 2009, when she was replaced by Alesha Dixon.

