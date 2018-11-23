Prince William and Kate to give Christmas message for this very special reason This is such a lovely gesture

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be following in the Queen's footsteps this year to deliver their own special Christmas message. The royal couple will be sending a message of support for military personnel and their families over the festive period. According to Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate wanted to "acknowledge and honour the fact that many Serving personnel are away from their families at this time of the year".

The royals will send out a Christmas message

Around 7,500 military personnel will miss Christmas at home while serving overseas or on exercise, meaning that their children will also have a parent away over the festive holiday. As such, Prince William and Kate will also host a Christmas party on Tuesday 4 December for all of the families and children of deployed personally from with RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham. On the following day, the pair are flying to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus in order to meet with Serving personnel.

William and Kate usually keep up with Christmas traditions by sending festive cards to fans who have sent them wishes. Last year, the Cambridges posed with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an official portrait. They sweetly coordinated in blue, with the message on the back reading: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are most grateful for the kind message you so thoughtfully sent for Christmas. Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks, with very best wishes for Christmas and for the New Year." This year, fans can expect to see baby Prince Louis feature on the card. The Queen will also be giving out around 750 cards, with the guest list including British and Commonwealth Prime Ministers, Governor-Generals and High Commissions as well as members of the royal household.

