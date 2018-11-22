Nick Knowles is now number one on iTunes – but did he really play with Biffy Clyro? Nick Knowles opened up about his music career on the reality show

Nick Knowles' short-lived music career was the point of much discussion among viewers (and Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly) on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, particularly when the TV presenter revealed that he even once played with Biffy Clyro, sparking the Twitter trend '#BiffyClyroNotEmbarrassedTheyJammedWithNickKnowles'. After the hilarious episode of the popular reality show, Nick's cover of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love shot to the number one most downloaded song on the iTunes chart, beating Lady Gaga and Pink.

Nick opened up about his music on the show

Nick's social media team tweeted: "INCREDIBLE. Nick is Number 1. @ChrisMoyles you are a legend!" The drummer of the popular band, Ben Johnston, spoke about 'jamming' with Nick on BBC Radio 1, and told the radio host Greg James: "I think he was being a bit fast and loose with the truth there… There is some truth to this, it was like eight years ago. It was after an awards ceremony and we came back to this hotel in Soho and was informed that Nick Knowles had bought us a bottle of champagne to celebrate on the roof and it was lovely! There might have been a guitar there but I don't know."

Ben then joked that Nick was welcome to join them on tour, saying: "Yeah he could put up and take down the stage with his DIY skills." Fans have been enjoying Nick so far, and praised him when he selflessly gave Anne Hegarty his luxury item – a pillow – because she was struggling to sleep. He said: "Nick Knowles really does have a heart of gold and what’s just as lovely is seeing that beaming smile on Anne's face," while another person added: "Nick Knowles doesn't just fix houses he fixes feelings."

