Former I'm a Celeb winner devastated that Ant McPartlin is missing this year's show Find out what Vicky Pattison had to say...

Speaking about Ant McPartlin's decision not to return to I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2018, the 2015 winner of the show, Vicky Pattison, has revealed that she is "devastated" that the Geordie presenter won't be hosting with show. Chatting to the Daily Mail, she said: "Ant and I are mates, I absolutely love him. I think I echo a nation’s sentiment when I say I’m devastated he won’t be doing the jungle."

Vicky opened up about Ant missing the 2018 series

The presenter, who hosted I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2016, added how important she thinks it is for Ant and Dec to present the show together, explaining: "It’s a show that’s so synonymous with him and Dec. He will be missed — there’s no two ways about it. And actually, I think he’d like to hear that." Ant announced that he wouldn't be returning to the 2018 series of the show just a few months after he was arrested for drink driving after causing a car crash. In a statement, he wrote: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off. I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

Dec added: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I’m looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019.” Dec will instead by joined to host the show in Australia by the pair's close friend, Holly Willoughby.

