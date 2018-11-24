Malique Dwyer-Johnson shocks TWICE on I'm A Celeb after revelation of baby daughter It was a shocking episode for fans

Spotting a celebrity out in the Australian bush is a rare sight, but seeing one smoking a cigarette is even rarer, which is why I'm a Celebrity fans were shocked at watching contestant Malique Thompson-Dwyer puffing away while talking to Noel Edmonds. The 20-year-old Hollyoaks actor chatted to Noel about what name he prefers to go by ('Mal', if you're interested) while he smoked in camp. Viewers were outraged, and took to Twitter, with one writing: "Malique is smoking! Since when are they allowed to smoke in there? Has that always been allowed and I’ve missed it!?" while another confused fan asked: "Is it just me or did anyone else see Malique smoking?" According to The Sun, an ITV spokesperson explained: "Celebrities who smoke are allowed to smoke in camp. They have to smoke near the campfire and then put stubs out in the fire. We don’t have an allocation regarding cigarettes, if a celebrity smokes, they can smoke. Smoking is not hidden on screen."

Malique smoking in camp

The shocking clip came just before Malique broke down in tears in camp after receiving a letter from his baby daughter on Friday night's episode. Fans were unaware that Malique is a dad-of-one, and took to Twitter again to share their confusion, with many tweeting similar posts to a fan who said: "HOLD UP, Malique has a baby?" Malique became emotional when he received a package from his one-year-old daughter, who had included an adorable photograph in the parcel. He said: "Seeing that picture is just making me miss her even more. I'll definitely sleep and hug that tonight."

Malique and his baby daughter

I'm a Celebrity will still air on Saturday night, but the show will be a little bit different to usual. Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will still be on presenting duties, but they will host a show of highlights that took place throughout the first week in the jungle. Fans can tune into ITV at 9:30pm for the special one-hour show, which will recap the week's antics. This means that viewers won't need to sacrifice their Saturday Strictly, which starts at 6:50pm on BBC and finishes at 8:10pm, or X Factor, which runs for an hour-and-a-half on ITV. The hugely popular show will run every night for a further two weeks after this weekend, with the first contestant voted out on Sunday 2 December.

