Declan Donnelly pokes fun at Ant's absence as he poses for official I'm A Celebrity photos with Holly Willoughby Not long before the new series begins!

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby have shared their first official photographs in Australia, ahead of the upcoming new series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Dec wasn't shy of poking fun at his missing presenting partner Ant McPartlin, either, writing alongside his Instagram post: "Ant’s looking well don’t you think!? I’m joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night. D." The snap shows Holly and Dec smiling happily in front of the show's classic leafy background.

Both Holly and Dec shared the new photograph

Holly also shared the official picture, writing simply: "And so it begins… @imacelebrity," alongside plenty of spider emojis. Of course, the pair's fans were quick to post their excited comments, with one writing: "Good luck Holly! Think you should do a challenge though. Just to welcome you to the jungle!" Another added: "It will not be the same without Ant but all the best to you both - Holly’s a great presenter I’m sure it’ll be fine."

MORE: Declan Donnelly’s baby daughter just made a very long first flight to Australia - photo

Loading the player...

The 2018 series of the show kicks off on Sunday – with the rumour mill still swirling about which celebrities will take part. DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles appeared to confirm his place on Saturday, after re-tweeting a post about his involvement. Author Mike Panett had written: "So our @MrNickKnowles is heading down under to take part in this year's @ImACelebrity, I'm sure the entire Team 999 family and DIY SOS fans wish him well (and vote for him to do challenges). Seriously - A top guy, so let’s get behind him."

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals super strict plans for kids while in Australia

Other rumoured celebrities set to brave the Australian jungle include former EastEnders actress Rita Simons. Rita left the BBC One soap in 2016, and is set to star in theatre production, House On Cold Hill, in the new year alongside Strictly winner Joe McFadden. Other possible contestants are The Chase's Anne Hegerty, former football manager Harry Redknapp and ex-Coronation Street star Shayne Walsh.