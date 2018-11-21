Is this the real reason I'm A Celebrity's John Barrowman is making friends with Harry Redknapp? John met his long-term partner Scott Gill in 1993

Over the past few days, I'm A Celebrity viewers have been fascinated by John Barrowman and Harry Redknapp's unlikely bromance. The two stars have been sharing lovely stories of how they both met their respective partners - but is there an agenda? In a resurfaced interview with HELLO!, John revealed who his dream celebrity date would be, and it happens to be Harry's football star son Jamie Redknapp! When asked about his perfect date, he replied: "Jamie Redknapp, totally. He's confident and a family person and his wife Louise is attractive, too."

Jamie Redknapp with this dad Harry Redknapp

"I once followed Jamie through Harrods," he added. "I was in there to buy a pair of shoes when I spotted him. I wanted to say hello but got embarrassed." Since the interview took place, Jamie has parted ways from Louise Redknapp after 19 years of marriage, while John has gone on to marry his long-term partner Scott Gill, who he has been with since 1993. Speaking about the secret to his long-lasting relationship, John gushed: "Not expecting too much of each other and having an argument once in a while. We also allow one another to be individuals."

John Barrowman has been with Scott Gill since 1993

"We say sorry when we do something wrong and sometimes when we know we're not wrong," he continued. "Mind you, we're both rubbish when either of us is ill. If I get man flu and want sympathy, I don't get it. It's the same with him. When he's ill, I say: 'Oh, don't be ridiculous.'" However, the couple are forced to split their time between their homes in London and Cardiff. "Scott and I have a flat in London where Dylan Thomas once lived, and a house overlooking the sea in Cardiff," explained John. "Any free time I have, we go down there. There's nothing better than waking up, making a coffee and then looking out to sea. We live in a microclimate because the brickwork has somehow created a suntrap. We have palm trees in the garden, too."

