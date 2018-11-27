Holly Willoughby reveals identity of two new I'm a Celebrity contestants The star seemed very happy to welcome them to Australia

Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to exclusively reveal the identity of two new I'm a Celebrity! contestants, her parents "Emperor Brian and his Advisor Lyn." Sharing a picture of her mum and dad in the jungle, Holly wrote alongside it: "BREAKING NEWS... 2 new camp mates have entered the jungle... Emperor Brian and his Advisor Lyn... #imaceleb #mumanddad," accompanied by several laughing emojis.

The mother-of-three, who has also been joined in Australia by her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, shared a second picture of her parents standing on the famous I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! bridge. "They've arrived! Mumma and Papa Willoughby! Jungle sweet jungle...," she wrote alongside the sweet picture.

The arrival of Holly's parents is no surprise, as the presenter had announced that they would be joining her before she left for the jungle. Speaking to her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, she revealed: "The weird thing is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bittersweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

Despite her initial fears, Holly has been doing an incredible job since the show started over a week ago. On Monday it was revealed that this year's launch episode was the most watched launch episode ever, up on last year's launch by 1 million viewers.

And viewers have certainly loved every second she has been on TV, with many taking to her Instagram page to compliment her work. "Loving you & Dec together, very natural fit, so funny, just works well," a follower wrote. Another one said: "You are doing a great job Holly, you & Dec are so funny together." A third one wrote: "Absolutely loving this year. You and Dec are awesome together. Everyday we're jungling !!!"