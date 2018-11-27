The real reason why Anne Hegerty can’t do some trials on I'm A Celebrity And you may be surprised…

On this year's I'm A Celebrity, The Chase star Anne Hegerty has been ruled out of many of the gruesome Bushtucker trial tasks on medical grounds, leaving many viewers wondering whether it is to do with her Asperger's and autism. However, on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Anne's co-star Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, shed light on the real reason Anne isn’t taking part in as many tasks, explaining that it is all down to a pre-jungle medical check. Mark said: "The medical they go through. Anne is 60 years old, she's not 21. The rigorous checks that the go through are incredible, they must have cost £20-30,000 per person. They can't take any risks as where they are is far away from any hospital. If they say she can't do a trial for medical conditions, it has got nothing to do with her Asperger's or autism."

Anne Hegerty has been ruled out of many of the Bushtucker trials on medical grounds

Mark also revealed that he had been the person to persuade Anne to go on the popular game show after she was debating whether to do it or not. After finding out that the producers of the show had gone up to Manchester to interview her, Mark told his friend: "They sound like they are pretty keen." Describing Anne as a "lovely lady," Mark said that viewers are seeing the "real Anne" on the show. "She is a lovely lady, Anne," he said. "The Governess is a totally an act. She really is a wonderful human being, she's an honest lady who wouldn’t do anything at all that would be on the wrong side of anything. She just wants to see people happy."

Anne was praised for drinking a fish eye drink quickly on a recent group trial

Anne is proving to be a hit with viewers at home, after openly talking about and raising awareness of her autism diagnosis. In fact, it emotionally affected fans so much, that 11-year-old Joseph Hughes penned the star a letter to tell her about his own autism. Reading it out on This Morning last week, he said: "I was diagnosed with autism when I was five. I like to watch you on The Chase and now I watch you in the jungle. I think you are very brave for going in the jungle. I couldn’t go there because there are too many bugs." He continued: "Some people are mean to me because I am autistic but watching you makes me see that other people can have autism too and maybe I can have a cool job like you when I am older."

