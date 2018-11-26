Harry Redknapp's wife Sandra is en route to Australia! See sweet I'm a Celebrity surprise The couple have been married for 51 years

I'm a Celebrity's Harry Redknapp is set to be reunited with the greatest love of his life – his wife Sandra! A video posted on his official Twitter account showed Sandra in a car, presumably on the way to the airport. "Hi, we're just on our way to Australia, I'm so excited!" Sandra said in the clip. Another photo shared just hours before showed Sandra's suitcases and handbags in the hallway. "Guess who is heading to Australia tonight..." the caption teased.

Harry, 71, has transformed into one of the bookies' favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle this year. The retired football manager has been making many references to his family back home and sweetly shared how he and his wife Sandra met all those moons ago.

Harry's wife Sandra is flying to Australia

Harry melted fans' hearts as he spoke to fellow campmates Fleur East and Sair Khan and said: "Even when I'm out I ring her ten times a day. She's my life. I'm a bit scared actually, getting older. I do love her too much, if anything happened it would just kill me." When asked what the secret to his happy marriage is, Harry said: "We just get on so well, I only want to be with her. I can never wait to see her."

The couple met as teenagers during a dance at the Two Puddings pub in East London. Harry was out with his friend 'Macca', a "good-looking geezer" who played for West Ham. "I look back on it now and think Sandra must have seen us both coming over and thought, 'I hope I ain't got him,'" said Harry, referring to himself. "And she went for me. 54 years later we're still going strong. And Macca ended up as an undertaker so really Sandra had the better deal in the long term."

A photo of Sandra's suitcases was posted on Harry's Twitter account

Each I'm a Celebrity contestant is reunited with their loved ones after they are booted off the show. And judging by Harry's comments about his wife Sandra, the couple's reunion in the jungle is sure to be a tearjerker!

