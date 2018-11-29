Holly Willoughby and Dec Donnelly in fits of giggles during tonight's I'm a Celebrity trial – see the sneak peek The trial, Deadly Dash, saw Harry, Nick and John undertake an hilarious obstacle course

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly were in fits of giggles during the latest I'm a Celebrity Bushtucker trial, which will air on Thursday night. For the challenge, named Deadly Dash, Nick Knowles, John Barrowman and Harry Redknapp had to take part of an obstacle course and collect stars while trying to avoid creepy crawlies. After Harry struggled to find a hurdle thanks to the green goo covering his goggles, Holly and Dec got into fits of giggles while trying to help him through the challenge.

Harry struggled during the challenge

The retired football manager has quickly become a fan favourite among viewers, who have taken to social media to compliment him during his time in the jungle. One person wrote: "Harry Redknapp is so so precious can everyone protect him at all costs," while another added: "I love how Harry Redknapp is a proper old generation, working class lad but still feels comfortable enough to talk about his feelings, hug other men to show affection and take time to check on the feelings of others. That's a real man."

READ: Who is John Barrowman's partner Scott Gill?

The latest Bushtucker trial made a nice change for Holly, who was horrified following Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer's eating Bushtucker trial on Wednesday. Speaking about her reaction to the trial, one fan wrote: "Holly makes this trial hilarious she's suffering more than the celebrities, " while another added: " Without doubt the best and funniest trial EVER!!! Between Malique, Sair and Holly battling through and Dec's commentary - pure comedy gold!" Dec burped during the trial, joking: "It's making me go," to which Holly replied: "Are you serious?" before turning away from the camera.

READ:& What is Noel Edmonds' net worth?